Prince William's Kensington Palace Condemns "Disappointing" Comments From King Charles' Staff Member

Prince William and Kate Middleton's spokesperson is weighing in on a recent incident at a royal reception.

After Buckingham Palace confirmed that an employee resigned after making "deeply regrettable comments" to Sistah Space CEO Ngozi Fulani, a Kensington Palace spokesperson addressed the controversy.

"I was really disappointed to hear about the guest's experience," the Nov. 30 statement read. "Racism has no place in our society. These comments were unacceptable and it's right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."

The spokesperson added that the Prince of Wales was aware of the situation and supports the action that has been taken against the Palace staffer.

On Nov. 29, Ngozi attended Queen Consort Camilla's reception on domestic violence awareness at Buckingham Palace. After her visit, the CEO took to Twitter and shared her "mixed feelings" about her experience.

The domestic abuse activist said she was repeatedly asked questions about her heritage and background by a member of King Charles III's team.