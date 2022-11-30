K-Pop Stars HyunA and Dawn Break Up After 6 Years Together

Watch : How BTS & K-Pop Fandoms Are Fighting for Racial Justice

K-pop stars HyunA and Dawn are no longer 1+1.

The "Change" singer revealed the news of her split from the former Pentagon member in a short statement posted to Instagram Nov. 30.

"We broke up," HyunA wrote in in Korean. "We decided to remain good friends and colleagues from now on. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly."

In the comments K-pop fans reacted to the news of the breakup, which came several months after the pair got engaged in February 2022. "Ok now I officially don't believe in love," one fan wrote, with another showing a message of support for the singer, noting, "Hyuna, we are with you!! we will always be with you! it's your decision, and of course we will support it! we love you!"

Dawn has yet to publicly comment on the news.

Earlier this year, HyunA and Dawn confirmed they'd gotten engaged by sharing an intimate clip of themselves to Instagram sporting matching ring sets on those fingers. The "Ping Pong" singer captioned the Feb. 3 post of the pair, "MARRY ME," with HyunA reposting the video and writing, "Of course, it's a yes."