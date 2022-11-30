Inside Andrea Bocelli’s Family-Focused Christmas Celebration

When Christmas comes to town, Andrea Bocelli never celebrates alone.

After a year of touring and making new music, the 64-year-old operatic tenor knows December is a month to follow traditions and make memories with sons Amos, 27, Matteo, 25, and daughter Virginia, 10.

But less than a month before Santa's big arrival, Andrea may have already received the greatest gift of all: teaming up with his two youngest kids on a magical holiday album.

"I think this album is basically their album because they worked a lot," Andrea told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Their voices are very fresh, very young and I'm very happy with this. It was a big responsibility to create an album with and for my children."

And though he acknowledged success is never guaranteed, A Family Christmas quickly shot to No. 1 on iTunes Top Holiday Albums. And now, Andrea will be joined by his family on his U.S. tour, which will kick off Dec. 1 in San Francisco, Calif.