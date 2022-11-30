Gymshark 60% Off Deals: $10 Leggings, $18 Shorts, $17 Sports Bras, and More Can't-Miss Buys

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're looking for new workout clothes or you just want comfortable loungewear for your at-home hangouts, Gymshark is a great place to shop. The brand has high-quality fabrics that are super soft, supportive, and incredibly comfortable. Plus, most of the styles have videos with people working out in their Gymshark gear to demonstrate that these are clothes that stay put no matter how intense your gym session is. Revamp your fitness wardrobe with sports bras, leggings, loungewear, and more during Gymshark's major sale.
For a limited time, you can save 60% on Gymshark's top-selling styles. Don't miss this $10 price tag on cropped leggings. Get two-in-one shorts for just $18 (normally $44). Check out these $60 seamless leggings while they're on sale for just $24. There are a ton of great deals. Here are some standout picks to guide your shopping.
Gymshark 60% Off Deals
Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 2-In-1 Shorts
These sweat-wicking shorts have a two-in-one design. You get the breathability you need for a high-impact workout and a little extra coverage. They also come in black, lavender, blue, burgundy, and grey.
Gymshark Adapt Animal Seamless Leggings
Lift with comfort and support every time you wear these leggings. They're made from sweat-wicking, stretchy fabric and there are three colors to choose from.
Gymshark Training Cropped Leggings
These are perfect for those days when you don't want to wear biker shorts or a full-length legging. They're the ideal in-between choice.
Gymshark Bandeau Sports Bra
Don't sacrifice style for support. Wear this bandeau sports bra for lifting or lounging. It has adjustable straps and removable cups to customize your fit.
Gymshark Sweat Seamless Long Sleeve Crop Top
Soft fabric meets durability with this long-sleeve crop top from Gymshark's SWEAT collection. Get hyped for your next workout wearing this top with full-length, raglan sleeves designed to maximize your movements.
Gymshark KK Fit 7/8 Leggings
These leggings are mint to be in your wardrobe. Bad puns aside, these are incredibly flattering with a high-rise fit. There's even glute-enhancing ruching at the back.
Gymshark Flex Cycling Shorts
The Flex Cycling Shorts have a secure high-waisted fit, which are perfect spin class or weight lifting.
Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 High Neck Midi Top
Feel and perform your best in this lightweight top made from sweat-wicking fabric. Plus, there are marl mesh dots in the design, which are super breathable, providing additional cooling and drying, no matter how intense your workout is.
Gymshark Vital Seamless Long Line Top
Breathable, check. Lightweight, check. Sweat-wicking, check. What more could you want from a workout top?
Gymshark Training Oversized T-Shirt
Wear this oversized top to the gym, airport, home, and anywhere in between. It's simple, sleek, and you're gonna want one in every color.
Still shopping for activewear? You'll love Alicia Keys' holiday collection with Athleta.