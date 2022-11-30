Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer Shows Emily Regretting Her Choices

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Cast Decide: Gabriel vs. Alfie

Emily Cooper is at a crossroads—in more ways than one.

In the trailer for season three of Emily in Paris, Emily (Lily Collins) is forced to figure out the trajectory of both her love life and her professional future—and it all gets predictably confounding.

"My entire life I've been practical," Emily says in the trailer. "I make one romantic decision and it bit me in the ass."

Emily's friend Mindy (Ashley Park), ever the loyal sounding board, questions, "Are you talking about work or Gabriel?"

As it turns out, neither. Emily exclaims, "Paris!"

When we last left Emily at the end of season two, she had entered into a romance with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) while still harboring feelings for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), despite him being linked to Camille (Camille Razat).

In addition to the tumult of her love life, Emily was also in the midst of a work crisis, as Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) asked Emily leave her job to join Sylvie's new marketing firm.

As the trailer reveals, Emily does her best to pull double duty in the City of Light.