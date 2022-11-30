Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer Shows Emily Regretting Her Choices

In the splashy trailer for season three of Netflix's Emily in Paris, Emily (Lily Collins) is faced with multiple major life decisions at the same time. Watch it here.

By Daniel Trainor Nov 30, 2022 2:00 PMTags
TVLily CollinsCelebritiesNetflixEmily in Paris
Watch: "Emily in Paris" Cast Decide: Gabriel vs. Alfie

Emily Cooper is at a crossroads—in more ways than one.

In the trailer for season three of Emily in Paris, Emily (Lily Collins) is forced to figure out the trajectory of both her love life and her professional future—and it all gets predictably confounding.

"My entire life I've been practical," Emily says in the trailer. "I make one romantic decision and it bit me in the ass."

Emily's friend Mindy (Ashley Park), ever the loyal sounding board, questions, "Are you talking about work or Gabriel?"

As it turns out, neither. Emily exclaims, "Paris!"

When we last left Emily at the end of season two, she had entered into a romance with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) while still harboring feelings for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), despite him being linked to Camille (Camille Razat). 

In addition to the tumult of her love life, Emily was also in the midst of a work crisis, as Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) asked Emily leave her job to join Sylvie's new marketing firm.

As the trailer reveals, Emily does her best to pull double duty in the City of Light.

photos
Emily in Paris Season 3

As pressure mounts, Emily tries to keep her head above water, saying, "We always talk about work-life balance, and right now I am all about life." 

That doesn't sound like much of a balance, Emily, but best of luck!

"Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie—at work and in her romantic life—and what those decisions mean for her future in France," according to the streamer, "all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

Trending Stories

1

Singer Jake Flint Dead at 37 Hours After Wedding

2
Exclusive

Here's the Truth About Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Romance Rumors

3

Khloe Kardashian Sends Vanessa Bryant Sweet Tribute to Kobe and Gianna

Find out how Emily handles it all when the third season of Emily in Paris premieres Dec. 21 on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Singer Jake Flint Dead at 37 Hours After Wedding

2
Exclusive

Here's the Truth About Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Romance Rumors

3

Khloe Kardashian Sends Vanessa Bryant Sweet Tribute to Kobe and Gianna

4

Pregnant Gina Rodriguez Cradles Baby Bump in Photos With Joe LoCicero

5

HGTV's Christina Haack Shares Why She's Not Posting Son Hudson Online

Latest News

Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer: Emily Regrets Her Choices

How to Watch NBC's 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Spotify Unwrapped Reveals Most Streamed Artists and Songs of the Year

Singer Jake Flint Dead at 37 Hours After Wedding

The Best Hydrating Winter Beauty Products to Beat Dry Skin

This $35 Plaid Shacket From Amazon Has Over 4,700 5-Star Reviews

Exclusive

Inside the Kardashians' "Peaceful" Co-Parenting Relationship With Exes