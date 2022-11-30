The Best Winter Beauty Products for Hydrated Skin & Lips All Season Long

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There is so much to love about the winter season, from cozy movie nights to cold-weather fashion. One thing that is left out of that lengthy list is the inevitability of dry skin.
But, guess what— dehydrated feeling skin is not something you have to wait out this winter. If your skin has been feeling parched lately with the cooling weather, these hydrating beauty products will be a serious gamechanger. From lip masks, exfoliants, moisturizers, skin repair creams and more, this roundup of the best winter beauty products is here to rescue you.
Keep scrolling to check out some amazing winter beauty products from brands like La Roche-Posay, Laneige, Tower 28 Beauty, First Aid Beauty and more.
Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration
The First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream is a total gamechanger when it comes to winter skincare. The award-winning cream relieves and soothes extremely dry skin, even eczema, on the face and body. One review raves, "I used to have combination skin until I (at 21 years old) broke out in eczema out of nowhere. My dermatologist recommended lotions but all where quite oily and did nothing for my very dry skin overall. As a birthday gift for my 22nd I received this and other products, this lotion is so light weight, dries so fast and even brightens my skin. I used this with the cleanser and my skin looks amazing!"
Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
This is Paula's Choice #1 best-selling product for good reason. The gentle leave-on exfoliant unclogs pores and evens out texture, which is a must for dry, peeling skin during the winter. It's an exfoliant you can use daily, as it's not super harsh or invasive. Plus, it's currently on sale for $27.
Avène Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Cream
The sound of a skin recovery cream is like music to my ears. This Avène cream combats hyperactivity and has soothing and calming ingredients for a hydrating cream you can use all winter long. "Moisturizing powerhouse," one review shares. "I have noticed that my skin has gotten plumper and softer over the past few days, at a rapid pace, and my skin feels fantastic."
Ceramidin™ Skin Barrier Moisturizer
This everyday face cream from Dr.Jart+ is great for the winter because it has five Ceramides that lock in moisture to ensure your skin is not feeling dull or dry by preventing water loss. "I would buy this time and time again especially in the winter months," one user shares. "It is extremely nourishing but not thick."
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
I've been using this La Roche-Posay double repair moisturizer for months now. It's given all my other moisturizers a run for their money because of how seamlessly it blends into my skin, reduces the redness around my cheeks and gives me a glowing look and feel. It includes dermatologist-recommended ingredients like ceramide-3, niacinamide, glycerin and La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Thermal Water, and provides up to 48-hour hydration that you can see and feel. One user with rosacea shares, "I bought this on a whim & cannot believe the difference in just a few days. My cheeks are still a little rosy, but I have ZERO pustules & the broken capillaries seem to be gone as well."
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C
Don't forget about lip products when stocking up on winter beauty products. Everyone from TikTok to celebs to our own shopping editors can't get enough of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It's super hydrating and works wonders at making your lips soft and smooth. There are several flavors to choose from including Berry, Gummy Bear and Vanilla.
ShineOn Lip Jelly
Winter lip care meets makeup with this Tower 28 Lip Jelly. The pigments are long-lasting and the jellies give you the look of a gloss without the icky, sticky feeling. Quite the contrary, it moisturizes your lips with nourishing oils while wearing it! Good luck deciding on your favorite shade.
Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy for Dry and Cracked Skin - 1.75oz
Hydrating and soothing are the first two words that come to mind when it comes to Aquaphor's Healing Ointment. I have a tube within arms reach at all times because of how simple and effective it is. It's like instant healing for dry, chafed lips and skin, which is an unfortunate reality with the chillier season.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
Allegedly, this stuff is like magic in a bottle. The cream is made particularly for dry skin, which is a plus for the winter. If you're feeling skeptical about the price of this Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid, check out all the positive reviews and before-and-after photos. One reviewer shares, "Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir aims to help brighten skin, tighten pores, and hydrate. The product comes in a glass bottle with a dropper... the recommended amount of 4-6 drops per application is enough to cover one's face. The formula is lightweight and has a soft, clean scent. Once applied, it dries quickly so you're able to easily incorporate it into your routine. I have noticed my skin feels soft and hydrated. It is also visibly refreshed. This is a great serum overall... I highly recommend it!"
