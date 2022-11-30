Inside the Kardashian Family's "Peaceful" Co-Parenting Relationship With Their Exes

Family comes first for the Kardashians sisters.

In fact, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have no problems co-parenting with their respective exes or hanging out with each other's former partners, a family source exclusively told E! News. Though Kim recently raised eyebrows among fans when she attended a Friendsgiving dinner with Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson, as part of her criminal justice reform work, the Kardashian insider said there was no drama behind the scenes.

"Their exes are all friendly with one another and welcome at family gatherings," the source shared. "The girls do a very good job of co-parenting and keeping things peaceful for the kids. They have the belief that they will always be family, even if they aren't together in relationships."

Explaining how family is "very important" to the reality stars, the insider said Kim, Khloe and Kourtney have all "prioritized getting along" with their exes.

"Everyone has tried to move on from the drama. It is what it is," the source noted. "Things may come up, but they all try to be good communicators and inclusive when it's appropriate."