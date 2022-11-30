Kelly Stafford Reacts to Matthew Stafford's Return to NFL Concussion Protocol

In the Nov. 29 episode of The Morning After podcast, Kelly Stafford recalled the conversations she had with NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford as he follows concussion protocol.

Kelly Stafford isn't playing games when it comes to her husband's health.

More than a week after Matthew Stafford was placed in NFL concussion protocol for the second time this season, Kelly shared her thoughts on the Los Angeles Rams quarterback's possible return to the field.

"If it was up to me, you guys know how I would feel but it's not up to me," she said on the Nov. 29 episode of The Morning After podcast. "It's my husband and what he worked for…I love that he's a competitor. I love that he wants to be out there."

When Kelly questioned why Matthew would want to go back out on the football field and compete, his answer impressed her.

"He looked at me and said, ‘If I'm healthy enough to go, the players rely on me," she recalled. "‘My teammates, the coach, the owner, everyone relies on me and I have to earn the paycheck. I was paid to play. I wasn't paid to sit. So if I'm healthy enough to go, I'm gonna go.' You can't really fight with that."

When recording the podcast Nov. 28, Kelly said Matthew was still showing symptoms, making it hard to share when he will return to the game.

Instagram

For now, she is continuing to express her hopes that the NFL will make changes when it comes to the fields players compete on. Instead of team turf, she's rooting for grass fields.

"My thing is again, the head slamming on the turf," she said. "That is where the push needs to be…My take is, ‘How are you not pushing this when you know concussions are a problem?' It's an easy fix."

Kelly added, "He's always going to be at risk when he plays this game and I know they ‘sign up for it.' But if you can make better working conditions for your employees, why not do it?"

On Nov. 9, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Matthew had entered concussion protocol. When he returned to the game on Nov. 20, he suffered another injury, putting him back on the protocol list.

"I know he's not ready to give it up," Kelly said on a previous podcast episode. "He has to be the one to make that decision and I know he's not ready and I know there will be a time when he is…I know right now is not the end and that's a hard thing to wrap my head around." 

E! News has reached out to the NFL and has not heard back. 

