Vin Diesel Honors Fast & Furious’ Paul Walker for 9th Anniversary of His Death

Watch : Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Gets Married, Vin Diesel Gives Her Away

Vin Diesel is keeping Paul Walker in his heart year after year.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star commemorated the nine-year anniversary of Paul's death by sharing a throwback photo of himself and the late actor to Instagram. Vin captioned the Nov. 29 post, "Nine years… love you and miss you."

Paul died on Nov. 30, 2013 at age 40 due to a car crash. And in the years since his passing, Vin has been vocal about the tremendous loss he has suffered having been very close to Paul—who he acted alongside in five Fast & Furious films—for over a decade.

Immediately following the tragedy of his passing, Vin shared a touching tribute in honor of him and his legacy.

"Pablo, I wish you could see the world right now… and the profound impact, your full life has had on it, on Us… on me," Vin wrote on Facebook at the time, referring to his nickname for Paul.