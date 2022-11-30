Why Fred Armisen Says Wednesday Sets Up Perfectly For a Season 2

Fred Armisen has his eyes on another Addams Family reunion.

The Saturday Night Live alum plays eccentric, bald-headed Uncle Fester in Netflix's Wednesday and, while he only appears in the series' seventh episode, Armisen said reading the series finale script—which involves a shocking conclusion—gave him ideas about what might lie ahead.

"I thought that's good writing to keep people wanting more," the actor exclusively told E! News. "I think that's difficult. Even as something that's supposed to continue on, they did a really good job of keeping it exciting."

Fred's co-star Luis Guzmán, who plays Wednesday's (Jenna Ortega) father Gomez said the writing actually influenced the way he portrayed his character.

"I wasn't looking to play Gomez as this goofy guy," Gomez told E!. "But the words that these guys wrote were beautiful, almost poetic. But it was funny. When you convey that as an artist, it just comes across that way. They just had it right."