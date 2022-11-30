Exclusive

Why Fred Armisen Says Wednesday Sets Up Perfectly For a Season 2

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Fred Armisen—who plays Uncle Fester on Netflix's Wednesday—is already excited about a potential second season. Find out what he said.

By Daniel Trainor Nov 30, 2022 1:10 AMTags
Fred Armisen has his eyes on another Addams Family reunion.

The Saturday Night Live alum plays eccentric, bald-headed Uncle Fester in Netflix's Wednesday and, while he only appears in the series' seventh episode, Armisen said reading the series finale script—which involves a shocking conclusion—gave him ideas about what might lie ahead.

"I thought that's good writing to keep people wanting more," the actor exclusively told E! News. "I think that's difficult. Even as something that's supposed to continue on, they did a really good job of keeping it exciting."

Fred's co-star Luis Guzmán, who plays Wednesday's (Jenna Ortega) father Gomez said the writing actually influenced the way he portrayed his character.

"I wasn't looking to play Gomez as this goofy guy," Gomez told E!. "But the words that these guys wrote were beautiful, almost poetic. But it was funny. When you convey that as an artist, it just comes across that way. They just had it right."

Gwendoline Christie, who plays Nevermore Academy principal Larissa Weems in the series, expressed a similar sentiment about the finale script—and how it sets the table for more.

"I just love that it leaves you wanting more," the Game of Thrones alum told E!. "It leaves you absolutely hungry to see how this story's going to develop."

While a second season hasn't been confirmed yet, you can probably start packing your bags for a trip back to Nevermore.

On Nov. 29, Netflix announced that Wednesday set a new record for most hours viewed by an English-Language TV series in a single week, with 341.2 million hours viewed since its Nov. 23 release.

There's nothing spooky about that.

All eight episodes of Wednesday are available to stream on Netflix.

