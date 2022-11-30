Lala Kent Planning to Use Sperm Donor to Get Pregnant Again

Lala Kent is ready to be a mom of two on her own terms.
The reality star—who shares daughter Ocean, 20 months, with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett—revealed that she only wants to use a sperm donor for her next baby during a Nov. 25 episode of fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Shay's Scheananigans podcast.
She explained that although she doesn't know what the future holds and a parter "could come into my life," she doesn't want to take any chances.
"There's such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live," the 32-year-old said. "I'm not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s–-t that has happened in my life. I'm doing a sperm donor. Period. I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don't want another person involved."
Reiterating her comments, she added, "Sperm donor. That's what doing. End of discussion. It's just a matter of when I decide to do that."
And when it comes to preparing to get pregnant, Lala shared she did meet with a fertility specialist.
"They have a website and the sperm donors that you look at and I asked, ‘How quickly can we do this?' and she said, 'You literally pick, pay and it arrives the next day and you could come in and get it done.' Like it's very, very fast."
Lala wanting to try for baby No. 2, solo, comes over a year after she split with Randall in Oct. 2021 after three years together. She recently celebrated the one year mark of what she calls her "Independence Day," and recalled trying to get her "ducks in a row" to "execute my game plan" and leave the allegedly "toxic" place she was in.
"Even writing this, my heart has started pounding," she wrote in October. "I didn't know what my future would hold. I lost 30 pounds from the stress and the trauma."
She concluded, "But I had to carry on, without skipping a beat- my daughter needed me. And when it all became too much, I would hand it over to God and the universe. I knew they would cradle me. They did & have ever since."
Earlier this year, Randall noted that "there's always two sides to every story" after he was accused of cheating.
"I just have to always look at the big picture," he said on the Genuinely GG podcast. "I just can't talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can't do it. No matter what is said about me."