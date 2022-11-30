Watch Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Break Up With Boyfriend Bobby Scott

Briana DeJesus would rather be single than feel alone in a relationship.
On the Nov. 29 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the 28-year-old confirmed she broke up with boyfriend Bobby Scott, 42.
While the long-distance relationship appeared to be going strong in recent episodes, the romance took a turn when Briana asked Bobby for space, despite already living in Florida and Detroit, respectively.
"I'm just going to tell him we need to take some time for my mental health," she explained to her friend Shae. "It's long distance so it's a lot of effort. Space for me is, ‘I don't want to feel the pressure of we have to communicate 24/7 or be on Facetime.' I still want him to check up on me. Hopefully, he'll still reach out and support me in my decision."
After sending a text message, Briana didn't hear from Bobby for three weeks until she reached out again. She then discovered he was visiting her hometown in Florida, so the mother of two decided to have a conversation face to face.
"I think it takes two to make a relationship work and both of us are not putting in the work," she told Bobby at a coffee shop. "Maybe I'm asking for too much with the wrong person. If I'm depressed or sad, I just want my partner to show that they're there."
Briana added, "I'm not happy in this relationship right now. In my eyes, I think we are over."
Although Bobby tried to explain he was honoring her wishes by staying away, Briana didn't buy it. As she told her friend hours after the breakup, "I need somebody there for me and he wasn't there."
Before the episode aired, Briana participated in a brief Q&A on Instagram, where she shared that they haven't had any communication since filming the scene.
"That was the last time I ever saw him," she said, "or spoke to him."
Back in August, Briana opened up about her romance. Despite filming for the reality show, the MTV star maintained that she wanted to keep this relationship private.
"I don't want another failed relationship so I kept this one near to my heart until I was sure and ready," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "This is like my first real mature relationship that I've ever really experienced. This is a grown man. This is not a little boy."
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.