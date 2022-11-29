Trendy & Festive Outfit Ideas for Every Type of Holiday Party on Your Calendar

For your holiday party-packed calendar, here are some must-have clothing and accessory pieces you can re-wear, dress up, dress down and feel super stylish in.

By Ella Chakarian Nov 29, 2022 11:17 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Holiday season is upon us, and you're going to need to be dressed for all the occasions.

While that statement might sound a bit daunting, don't worry! We're here to help you plan ahead. Whether you're attending a winter wonderland wedding, an intimate holiday dinner, brunch with the girls, a work event, a casual family reunion or anything in between, this guide to the trendiest outfit staples will alleviate some of your outfit-related stress.

Keep scrolling to shop the holiday outfit staples you need in your life, categorized by event.

7 Leather Bomber Jackets To Stay Warm in the Coolest Way This Season

Winter Wedding Guest

Seychelles Dress - Navy

This dreamy ruffle dress in navy is perfect for a winter wedding if paired with some strappy gold or silver heels and a faux fur coat. It's currently back in stock for $79, but sizes are selling out!

$79
Petal + Pup

Women's Party Faux Fox Fur Long Shawl Cloak Cape Coat

Keeping cozy during a winter wedding is a must, but if don't want to break the bank or wear an oversized coat, opt for this faux fur shawl instead. It comes in so many neutral colors that you can pair with any dress or jumpsuit. It's soft, looks luxe and fits the winter wedding vibe perfectly.

$47
Amazon

Enchant My Love Emerald Green V-Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

This long sleeve maxi dress in a deep emerald shade will have you feeling like a total princess at any wedding venue. Pair with some simple heels and a faux fur jacket or shrug for some extra, elegant warmth. 

$89
$67
Lulus

Boabaa Champagne Feather High Heel Sandals

Add a touch of feather to your accessories to complete the winter wedding guest look, like these fuzzy heels that come in both a champagne and white shade and are currently on sale from Lulus.

$39
$29
Lulus

Made to Mingle Teal Metallic Long Sleeve Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Sometimes a dress doesn't fit the wedding uniform, and that's fine! For an edgier, standout jumpsuit look, check out this metallic long-sleeve and wide-leg one from Lulus that's currently on sale when you use code CM25 for a limited time. Pair it with heels and an oversized black coat to complete the look.

$74
$55
Lulus

Work Holiday Party

Metallic Long Sleeve Tie Waist Tiered Ruffle Mini Dress

This metallic long sleeve tie waist dress is super elegant and flattering. It's a beautiful dress for a holiday work party, especially paired with some silver accessories and your favorite nude pumps.

$98
$49
Express

Brit Kitten Heel Mule

Prioritize practicality and style at your holiday work event with a pair of kitten heels instead of towering pumps. This kitten heel mule from Sam Edelman comes in a luxe velvety fabric and a glimmering buckle detail that is super chic.

$150
Sam Edelman

Rhapsodize Emerald Green Balloon Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress

This green balloon sleeve midi dress would look flawless with a pair of heeled boots or platform loafers for a more casual office party. It's stretchy, so order your size accordingly.

$69
$52
Lulus

Festive Brunch With Friends

Linen Tailored Belt Wide Leg Pant

These linen belted wide-leg pants are a brunch staple. Pair them with heeled boots and the matching black blazer and a bodysuit for a chic brunch look that is so photo-worthy.

$100
$35
Nasty Gal

Belted Blazer With Feather Cuffs

This belted blazer with feather cuffs is super festive for a winter brunch, especially with its matching snow white feather trimmed pants. Pair with some strappy sandals or kitten heels for a chic and glamorous brunch outfit idea.

$236
$83
Nasty Gal

Faux Fur Belted Coat

Show up to brunch in comfort and style with this faux fur belted coat from Forever 21. It comes in four neutral colors and would look so chic paired with trousers and an oversized sweater, plus a pair of heeled boots.

$100
$70
Forever 21

Liza Black Leather

Black boots are a winter brunch outfit essential. As a personal owner and lover of these Steve Madden boots, I can confirm that they'll take you anywhere in style and comfort— brunch, too!

$200
$130
Steve Madden

Intimate Dinner Party

ASTR the Label Rosamund Top

This puff sleeve and backless top is so chic and would look simply stunning with a glistening satin midi slip skirt or a pair of leather pants and heels, especially in the wintery burgundy shade.

$98
Revolve

Superdown Jaylin Ruched Mini Dress

Nothing is more festive for the holidays than this ruched mini dress in red from Revolve. It's the perfect look for an evening dinner party, especially if paired with some gold or nude heels and an oversized winter coat.

$72
Revolve

Rhinestone Purse for Women

Accessories make the outfit, and if you're looking to show up to your dinner party looking luxe and elegant, you'll need some chic accessories, like this rhinestone purse from Amazon. It's a glamorous way to elevate any evening outfit.

$29
Amazon

Zaylin Midi Skirt - Ruched Side Satin Slip Skirt in Emerald

Slip skirts are seriously so versatile, and they're especially suitable for an intimate dinner party. Pair this emerald look with an oversized knit sweater and some kitten heels for an understated yet elegant look, and accessorize with all your favorite jewelry.

$50
Showpo

Sam Edelman Verity

These Sam Edelman heels are a chic and elegant pair that would work well with any dress or pantsuit you pair it with for an intimate dinner party. They're currently on sale on Zappos, too!

$160
$112
Zappos

Cozy & Casual Family Reunion

M Lounge Curve Ultimate Relaxed High Neck Sweater

This high neck oversized sweater is perfect for staying cozy and casual at a holiday family party. Pair it with jeans, leather pants, wide-leg trousers, slip skirts and more. It's such a versatile piece!

$56
ASOS

EXLURA Women's Mock Neck Ribbed Long Sleeve Bodycon Pullover Cute Mini Sweater Dress

This pullover mini sweater dress comes in so many different colors, and is the perfect cozy and cute outfit option for those at-home holiday celebrations with the family. It's currently on sale from Amazon for $45.

$50
$45
Amazon

Iconic Duo Cream Ribbed Knit Two-Piece Midi Sweater Dress

This two-piece midi sweater dress set would look cute paired with heels, boots or slippers— whatever your at-home family party vibe is. The ribbed knit look fits the winter look, and this dress and cardigan set is currently on sale for $66.

$88
$66
Lulus

New Year's Eve Celebration

Plus Sequin Batwing Shift Dress

This sequin shift dress comes in a glamorous emerald color, along with black and silver. It's the perfect NYE celebration dress to pair with black pumps or glimmering strappy heels. The dress is also currently on sale!

$85
$34
Boohoo

Sequin Shirt & Pants Set

This sequin button-down shirt and pants set screams New Year's Eve. Pair the look with a black sheer bodysuit, or snag the white sequin set instead and pair it with a white bodysuit, instead. Add heels and minimal accessories, and you have the perfect NYE outfit.

$70
$49
Forever 21

Feather Hem Oversized Blazer Dress

If you're not feeling the glittery look this New Year's Eve, opt for feathers instead. This oversized blazer dress with feather trimming is so chic, and would look festive and perfect with a pair of kitten heels and even some sheer tights.

$105
Boohoo

Viable Black

These black crystal heels are perfect for the holiday season, especially for a festive event like a NYE celebration. They're currently on sale for a limited time with the code CYBER, and crystal-studded ribbon pump comes in five other colors.

$110
$71
Steve Madden

Shop more chic and fashionable accessories with this Kate Spade 24-hour flash sale that ends soon!

