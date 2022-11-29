Trendy & Festive Outfit Ideas for Every Type of Holiday Party on Your Calendar

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Holiday season is upon us, and you're going to need to be dressed for all the occasions.
While that statement might sound a bit daunting, don't worry! We're here to help you plan ahead. Whether you're attending a winter wonderland wedding, an intimate holiday dinner, brunch with the girls, a work event, a casual family reunion or anything in between, this guide to the trendiest outfit staples will alleviate some of your outfit-related stress.
Keep scrolling to shop the holiday outfit staples you need in your life, categorized by event.
Winter Wedding Guest
Seychelles Dress - Navy
This dreamy ruffle dress in navy is perfect for a winter wedding if paired with some strappy gold or silver heels and a faux fur coat. It's currently back in stock for $79, but sizes are selling out!
Women's Party Faux Fox Fur Long Shawl Cloak Cape Coat
Keeping cozy during a winter wedding is a must, but if don't want to break the bank or wear an oversized coat, opt for this faux fur shawl instead. It comes in so many neutral colors that you can pair with any dress or jumpsuit. It's soft, looks luxe and fits the winter wedding vibe perfectly.
Enchant My Love Emerald Green V-Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
This long sleeve maxi dress in a deep emerald shade will have you feeling like a total princess at any wedding venue. Pair with some simple heels and a faux fur jacket or shrug for some extra, elegant warmth.
Boabaa Champagne Feather High Heel Sandals
Add a touch of feather to your accessories to complete the winter wedding guest look, like these fuzzy heels that come in both a champagne and white shade and are currently on sale from Lulus.
Made to Mingle Teal Metallic Long Sleeve Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Sometimes a dress doesn't fit the wedding uniform, and that's fine! For an edgier, standout jumpsuit look, check out this metallic long-sleeve and wide-leg one from Lulus that's currently on sale when you use code CM25 for a limited time. Pair it with heels and an oversized black coat to complete the look.
Work Holiday Party
Metallic Long Sleeve Tie Waist Tiered Ruffle Mini Dress
This metallic long sleeve tie waist dress is super elegant and flattering. It's a beautiful dress for a holiday work party, especially paired with some silver accessories and your favorite nude pumps.
Brit Kitten Heel Mule
Prioritize practicality and style at your holiday work event with a pair of kitten heels instead of towering pumps. This kitten heel mule from Sam Edelman comes in a luxe velvety fabric and a glimmering buckle detail that is super chic.
Rhapsodize Emerald Green Balloon Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress
This green balloon sleeve midi dress would look flawless with a pair of heeled boots or platform loafers for a more casual office party. It's stretchy, so order your size accordingly.
Festive Brunch With Friends
Linen Tailored Belt Wide Leg Pant
These linen belted wide-leg pants are a brunch staple. Pair them with heeled boots and the matching black blazer and a bodysuit for a chic brunch look that is so photo-worthy.
Belted Blazer With Feather Cuffs
This belted blazer with feather cuffs is super festive for a winter brunch, especially with its matching snow white feather trimmed pants. Pair with some strappy sandals or kitten heels for a chic and glamorous brunch outfit idea.
Faux Fur Belted Coat
Show up to brunch in comfort and style with this faux fur belted coat from Forever 21. It comes in four neutral colors and would look so chic paired with trousers and an oversized sweater, plus a pair of heeled boots.
Liza Black Leather
Black boots are a winter brunch outfit essential. As a personal owner and lover of these Steve Madden boots, I can confirm that they'll take you anywhere in style and comfort— brunch, too!
Intimate Dinner Party
ASTR the Label Rosamund Top
This puff sleeve and backless top is so chic and would look simply stunning with a glistening satin midi slip skirt or a pair of leather pants and heels, especially in the wintery burgundy shade.
Superdown Jaylin Ruched Mini Dress
Nothing is more festive for the holidays than this ruched mini dress in red from Revolve. It's the perfect look for an evening dinner party, especially if paired with some gold or nude heels and an oversized winter coat.
Rhinestone Purse for Women
Accessories make the outfit, and if you're looking to show up to your dinner party looking luxe and elegant, you'll need some chic accessories, like this rhinestone purse from Amazon. It's a glamorous way to elevate any evening outfit.
Zaylin Midi Skirt - Ruched Side Satin Slip Skirt in Emerald
Slip skirts are seriously so versatile, and they're especially suitable for an intimate dinner party. Pair this emerald look with an oversized knit sweater and some kitten heels for an understated yet elegant look, and accessorize with all your favorite jewelry.
Sam Edelman Verity
These Sam Edelman heels are a chic and elegant pair that would work well with any dress or pantsuit you pair it with for an intimate dinner party. They're currently on sale on Zappos, too!
Cozy & Casual Family Reunion
M Lounge Curve Ultimate Relaxed High Neck Sweater
This high neck oversized sweater is perfect for staying cozy and casual at a holiday family party. Pair it with jeans, leather pants, wide-leg trousers, slip skirts and more. It's such a versatile piece!
EXLURA Women's Mock Neck Ribbed Long Sleeve Bodycon Pullover Cute Mini Sweater Dress
This pullover mini sweater dress comes in so many different colors, and is the perfect cozy and cute outfit option for those at-home holiday celebrations with the family. It's currently on sale from Amazon for $45.
Iconic Duo Cream Ribbed Knit Two-Piece Midi Sweater Dress
This two-piece midi sweater dress set would look cute paired with heels, boots or slippers— whatever your at-home family party vibe is. The ribbed knit look fits the winter look, and this dress and cardigan set is currently on sale for $66.
New Year's Eve Celebration
Plus Sequin Batwing Shift Dress
This sequin shift dress comes in a glamorous emerald color, along with black and silver. It's the perfect NYE celebration dress to pair with black pumps or glimmering strappy heels. The dress is also currently on sale!
Sequin Shirt & Pants Set
This sequin button-down shirt and pants set screams New Year's Eve. Pair the look with a black sheer bodysuit, or snag the white sequin set instead and pair it with a white bodysuit, instead. Add heels and minimal accessories, and you have the perfect NYE outfit.
Feather Hem Oversized Blazer Dress
If you're not feeling the glittery look this New Year's Eve, opt for feathers instead. This oversized blazer dress with feather trimming is so chic, and would look festive and perfect with a pair of kitten heels and even some sheer tights.
Viable Black
These black crystal heels are perfect for the holiday season, especially for a festive event like a NYE celebration. They're currently on sale for a limited time with the code CYBER, and crystal-studded ribbon pump comes in five other colors.
