Why Dawson's Creek's Mary Beth Peil Missed Michelle Williams' Tribute at the Gotham Awards

Busy Philipps doesn't want to make you wait for an answer on this.

After Michelle Williams gave a moving tribute to her Dawson's Creek grandma Mary Beth Peil at the 2022 Gotham Film Awards, Philipps explained why the 82-year-old was not in the audience at the Nov. 28 event in NYC.

"My bff was honored at the Gotham Awards last night with the Artist Tribute and I was so honored, as always, to be her date," she wrote on Instagram. "Michelle, in true Michelle form, took the opportunity of being honored to pay tribute and honor the great Mary Beth Peil and to talk about how working with Mary Beth changed Michelle's life and career."

Philipps continued, "Anyway, it was really beautiful and I wish Mary Beth had been there with us (she was supposed to be but she didn't feel well)."

From 1998 to 2003, Williams starred as Jen Lindley opposite Peil's Evelyn "Grams" Ryan on the hit team drama. (Philipps played Audrey Liddell in the final two seasons). While accepting her performer tribute award, the actress shared the impact Peil had on her both onscreen and off.