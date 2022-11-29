Alyssa Milano Gives a Major Update on the Who's the Boss Revival

Watch : Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

This news will have you saying, "Ay-oh! Oh-ay!"

During the Nov. 29 episode of The View, Alyssa Milano revealed that the Who's the Boss revival has taken a major step towards actually happening. Alyssa, who played Samantha Micelli on eight seasons of the '80s sitcom, confirmed that a script has been written for the highly anticipated follow-up series.

"We actually submitted a script last week to FreeVee," she explained, "which is the network that picked up, and we're waiting to hear if we're greenlit to go to series. So, we are very close."

Alyssa shared that she was "very excited" about the potential revival, adding, "I'll keep you posted."

This is the latest tease Alyssa has given this month regarding Who's the Boss' possible return. On Nov. 4, the Charmed alum shared a photo of a mini reunion she had with former Who's the Boss co-stars Tony Danza and Danny Pintauro.

"Getting closer," she wrote. "If you know what I mean."