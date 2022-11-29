Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Say One Tree Hill Forced Them to Do Maxim Shoot

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton are alleging this photo shoot was not picture perfect.
The two actresses, who both starred on the series One Tree Hill, came forward with allegations about the time they posed alongside Danneel Ackles for the November 2006 cover of Maxim magazine. According to Bush and Burton, they were forced to do the shoot.
"We got told we had to do it," Bush said during the Nov. 27 episode of the Drama Queens podcast. "I literally got told if you do not go and shoot this cover with your co-stars, we will guarantee you that you will never be let out for a press day, a movie, an event, any of your charities. We will keep you here forever."
And, according to Burton, the threat against Bush wasn't the only leverage used against them. The 40-year-old said during the podcast episode that she was made to feel like their coworkers' employment was also at stake.
"I remember getting pulled into the production office," Burton recalled, "and I sat on a floor while our boss was on a couch as we were given this very friendly soft pitch that was, ‘Look all the other shows have been on the cover of every single magazine and no one wants you guys. No one wants you and you finally have someone that wants you and you're really going to turn your nose up at that?''
As she put it, "It was very much a ‘No one else wants you. The studio wants to cancel your show. If you don't start to generate some buzz and attract these male numbers, then we're dead and all your friends are going to lose their jobs.'"
Bush said she thought the faces behind the series were aiming to attract a male audience by working violence into the plot and taking a risqué approach toward female roles.
"I know they weren't trying to solicit basement bullies on the internet," Bush said, "but they saw that a lot of young men were drawn to a violent assault of women and they went, ‘We should do more of that.'"
The show was created by Mark Schwahn, who E! News attempted to reach out to for comment via two phone numbers listed for him. E! News was unable to get into contact or leave a message for Schwahn.