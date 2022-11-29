7 Leather Bomber Jackets To Stay Warm in the Coolest Way This Season

From oversized styles to cropped looks, these leather bomber jackets are the trendiest way to finish off your cold weather looks.

By Carly Shihadeh Nov 29, 2022 10:53 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingE! Insider ShopShop Affordable FindsShop FashionE! InsiderLikes
E-Comm: Leather Bomber Jackets

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

From our favorite celebrities to the cool influencers on Instagram that we follow, we've definitely noticed fashion girls everywhere are rocking the leather bomber jacket trend. From oversized styles to cropped looks, this trend is the coolest way to finish off your cold weather outfits this winter. 

Leather and faux leather bomber jackets are the most fashion-forward way to stay warm as temperatures continue to drop. Pair them with cargo pants or baggy jeans, and a white turtle neck long sleeve top for a classically cool look. When the seasons change and temperatures start to warm up again, you can pair these jackets with a t-shirt and jean shorts. Talk about versatility!

Scroll below for seven leather bomber jackets that you'll love and will wear for seasons to come.

read
The Perfect Wednesday Gift Guide: Platform Loafer Dupes, Vintage Typewriter Keyboard & More

Levi's Women's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket

If your dad doesn't have an oversized leather bomber jacket you can steal, this one from Levi's will give you the coolest oversized vintage look for just $41.

$41
Amazon

Maddox Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

We love a sale, especially when it's on a trending style. You'll look so cute in this leather bomber from Edikted.

$148
$45
Edikted

Petite Oversized Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

Take 60% off this cool-girl bomber jacket from Boohoo and thank us later when the compliments come pouring in.

$95
$38
Boohoo

Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

Make a statement in this red faux leather bomber jacket. Plus, you can buy one get one 50% off of another style.

$90
Garage Clothing

Steve Madden Parker Faux Leather Crop Bomber Jacket

If you're going for a cropped look, this Steve Madden bomber in a gorgeous green color is 33% off now.

$99
$67
Nordstrom

Brown Faux Leather Jacket

This vintage-looking faux leather jacket comes in three colors and sizes XS to 4XL.

$52
$47
Cider

Braelynn Faux Leather Bomber Jacket Grey

Here's another great faux leather bomber jacket in a unique grey color that you'll wear for seasons to come.

$85
Princess Polly

Up next: Holiday Gifts for College Students: Reusable Eye Patches, Mini Fridges, Nintendo Switch & More

Latest News

Trendy & Festive Outfit Ideas for Every Type of Holiday Party

Why Mary Beth Peil Missed Michelle Williams’ Gotham Awards Tribute

Alyssa Milano Gives an Update on the Who's the Boss Revival

Sophia Bush & Hilarie Burton Say They Were Forced to Do Maxim

7 Leather Bomber Jackets To Stay Warm in the Coolest Way This Season

Bachelor Nation’s Kendall Long Engaged to Boyfriend Mitchell Sagely

Jennifer Garner Reveals What is in Her Purse After Family Road Trip