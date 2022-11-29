7 Leather Bomber Jackets To Stay Warm in the Coolest Way This Season

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

From our favorite celebrities to the cool influencers on Instagram that we follow, we've definitely noticed fashion girls everywhere are rocking the leather bomber jacket trend. From oversized styles to cropped looks, this trend is the coolest way to finish off your cold weather outfits this winter.

Leather and faux leather bomber jackets are the most fashion-forward way to stay warm as temperatures continue to drop. Pair them with cargo pants or baggy jeans, and a white turtle neck long sleeve top for a classically cool look. When the seasons change and temperatures start to warm up again, you can pair these jackets with a t-shirt and jean shorts. Talk about versatility!

Scroll below for seven leather bomber jackets that you'll love and will wear for seasons to come.