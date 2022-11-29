Bachelor Nation’s Kendall Long Engaged to Boyfriend Mitchell Sagely

Kendall Long has found her paradise.
A month after the Bachelor alum revealed she and boyfriend Mitchell Sagely are moving to Germany, Kendall shared that the couple are already embarking on their next great adventure: marriage. She revealed that Mitchell had popped the question in an Instagram post, alongside photos from the sweet moment.
"We're engaged! It's always been a HECK YES with you Mitch," she wrote on Nov. 29. "I love your brain, I love your family, I pretty much just love every single thing about you! So incredibly over the moon that we get to start our epic adventure together in a new country."
"I've heard love explained to me by my parents and was scared I would never experience something so wonderful," she continued. "But with you, love is so much better than I could have ever imagined it to be. I feel so lucky and I can't wait to officially be a Sagely."
Several Bachelor Nation alums offered their congratulations to the happy couple including Dean Unglert, Astrid Loch Wendt, Abigail Heringer, Thomas Jacobs, Tia Booth, Katie Morton, Adam Gottschalk and Becca Tilley.
Kendall, 31, and Mitchell met through mutual friends in December 2021 and started dating in February 2022. "He asked me to be his girlfriend on Valentine's day in Hermosa Beach, a cute little set up," Kendall revealed to Us Weekly in May. "I feel really confident about our relationship currently and where we're going," she continued. "And I feel confident in him as a person."
Prior to meeting Mitchell, Kendall dated fellow Bachelor Nation member Joe Amabile—who recently wed Serena Pitt—for two years after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise season five in 2018.
Earlier this Fall, Kendall revealed that she and her new fiancé decided to move abroad after a trip to Europe in August.
"We have some BIG news... We're moving to Germany," she wrote in an Oct. 29 post alongside a photo of the couple snacking on a soft pretzel. "Going to be calling Stuttgart our new home for two whole years. I can't think of anyone else I'd rather have this crazy adventure with."