How to Watch NBC's 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

There's no better way to start the holiday season than by lighting up New York City's biggest and brightest Christmas tree.
NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center special returns for another year of festive cheer on Nov. 30. Featuring a star-studded lineup of performers and celebrity guests, the two-hour telecast marks the 90th anniversary of the annual tree lighting tradition.
Alicia Keys, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and more will perform underneath this year's massive tree, with other celebs like Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani also set to make special appearances.
And it wouldn't be an NYC Christmas celebration without a performance from the iconic Radio City Rockettes.
Before the festivities commence, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the 2022 Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, from where and how to tune in to who's hosting and how many lights will adorn the world-famous tree.
When and Where Can I Watch?
Christmas in Rockefeller Center airs Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 8 to 10 p.m. on NBC. Viewers can also catch an extra live hour of the special at 7 p.m. on NBC-owned studios and affiliates across the country. Check your local listings.
Who Are the Hosts?
Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin will host the special with Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez. Lopez will also co-host the 7 p.m. extra live hour with WNBC anchors Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery.
Which Celebs are Performing?
This year's stellar lineup of performers includes stars like Alicia Keys, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, Brett Eldredge, Dan + Shay, Louis York, The Shindellas, Katharine McPhee and David Foster, Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli, The Muppets of Sesame Street and more.
Along with a performance from the Radio City Rockette's Christmas Spectacular and a comedy bit from Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will duet their holiday hit “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” for a rare, televised performance.
How Big Is This Year’s Tree?
Traveling from Queensbury, New York, all the way to NYC, this year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree is quite the spectacle, standing at 82 feet tall, 50 feet wide and weighing approximately 14 tons.
How Many Lights Are on the Tree?
It takes more than your average string of Christmas lights to make this tree sparkle, as over 50,000 multi-colored LED lights will cover the tree head-to-toe. The tree’s Swarovski star topper is just as impressive, as it features 70 spikes bejeweled with three million crystals.
