Virgil Abloh's Widow Shannon Shares Details About Their Private Family Life in First Interview

Watch : Louis Vuitton Designer Virgil Abloh Dead at 41

A year after the passing of Virgil Abloh, his widow is reflecting on their life together.

Shannon Abloh recently gave her first ever interview, during which she discussed the late Louis Vuitton designer's cancer battle and their decision to keep their life with daughter Lowe, 9, and six-year-old son Grey out of the spotlight.

Speaking to The New York Times in an article published Nov. 29, Shannon admitted that their move to keep things private was "never a thing that we discussed."

"It was just the way our relationship worked," she explained, "We knew we wanted to build this close family, and we needed someone to be the stable partner. I was happy to do that."

Shannon and Virgil met while in high school in Rockford, Illinois, in the late '90s, tying the knot in 2009.

In 2019, Virgil was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma, batting privately until is passing in November 2021.