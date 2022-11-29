Exclusive

See One Love Without Borders Couple's Awkward First Night in Bed Together

In E! News' exclusive preview of Bravo's Love Without Borders, new couple Danna and Brian nervously get into bed after just meeting for the first time. Watch.

By Paige Strout Nov 29, 2022 9:08 PMTags
What could be more awkward than a first date? How about spending the night with someone you literally just met.

That's the case for Danna Richards in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the premiere episode of Bravo's new series Love Without Borders. Traveling from Montana to Galway, Ireland to meet her potential soulmate, Danna and her match Brian awkwardly navigate spending their first night in bed together as a couple in the preview.

After Danna asks which side he sleeps on, Brian tries to calm both their nerves by jokingly warning Danna of his "really bad" snoring, telling her she'll have to let him know in the morning if it's as bad as he thinks.

She tells him, "If you wake up with a pillow over your face, you'll know."

But the nervous tension only returns as Brian begins to strip down, telling Danna he usually sleeps commando. "Oh, so we're getting completely naked," she says in a confessional. "Night one, we're doing it."

Much to her relief, Brian chooses to keep his boxers on, as she remarks, "Thank god for red underwear."

Once in bed, things take a sweet turn as Brian asks his new love if she's happy, to which she responds, "I'm happy."

However, Danna admits that she was "very scared coming into this," especially about flying all the way from the U.S. to Ireland. "I was freaking out a little bit," she adds, "but it's so worth it."

The clip ends on a sweet note as the two share kisses and cuddle together. "I could get used to this," Danna states in a confessional before Brian wishes her "sweet dreams" and they drift off to sleep.

Check out the full preview above.

Love Without Borders premieres Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

