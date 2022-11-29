See One Love Without Borders Couple's Awkward First Night in Bed Together

Watch : Andy Cohen Teases MASSIVE 2023 Bravo Lineup

What could be more awkward than a first date? How about spending the night with someone you literally just met.

That's the case for Danna Richards in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the premiere episode of Bravo's new series Love Without Borders. Traveling from Montana to Galway, Ireland to meet her potential soulmate, Danna and her match Brian awkwardly navigate spending their first night in bed together as a couple in the preview.

After Danna asks which side he sleeps on, Brian tries to calm both their nerves by jokingly warning Danna of his "really bad" snoring, telling her she'll have to let him know in the morning if it's as bad as he thinks.

She tells him, "If you wake up with a pillow over your face, you'll know."

But the nervous tension only returns as Brian begins to strip down, telling Danna he usually sleeps commando. "Oh, so we're getting completely naked," she says in a confessional. "Night one, we're doing it."