Jessica Biel Shares the "Best" Piece of Parenting Advice She's Ever Received

Jessica Biel revealed her secret for parenting and managing to look like she's got it all under control. It's all about the best parenting advice she's ever received and it's below.

Watch: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo

Jessica Biel knows a thing or two about navigating motherhood with a successful career in Hollywood

The Candy actress —who shares sons Phineas, 7, and Silas, 2, with husband Justin Timberlake—recently explained during in an interview with Drew Barrymore how a particular piece of advice shaped her outlook on being a working mom.

"So, one of the best pieces of parenting advice I've ever gotten was ‘you cannot do both at the same time,'" the 40-year-old shared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Nov. 29. "When you're wrestling on the floor, you're wrestling on the floor, don't answer the phone, don't look at a work thing, don't text someone, you are wrestling on the floor."

But Drew still had one question—"How do you do it all?"

"It's not easy balancing your whole life," Jessica explained. "Trying to be around your kids, and your partners, and friends and still have time for yourself and work."

"I don't think I do it well, necessarily," the 7th Heaven alum admitted. "I feel like I'm constantly being pulled in a thousand directions, and I think I do that thing where I go ‘It's all great!' and inside is a crazy turmoil of ocean waves crashing and I'm trying to figure it all out."

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Cutest Family Moments

Earlier this month, Jessica, who recently celebrated 10 years of marriage to the former 'NSYNC member, noted the couple's outlook on spending quality time together despite juggling busy schedules and young children.

"Justin always says, 'We cannot stop dating, we have to keep dating,'" she told Hoda Kotb on Today Nov. 14. "And he's right, you have to go on date nights. You have to take that time for yourself."

And The Sinner star admitted that finding the balance is easier said than done.

"It's so hard," she added. "I'm trying to take my own advice and I am so bad at it."

