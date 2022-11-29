Jennifer Lawrence Takes a Style Cue From Audrey Hepburn With Modern Breakfast at Tiffany's Look

Jennifer Lawrence's little black dress will make you look up.
The Hunger Games star oozed Old Hollywood glamour at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28, seemingly channeling Audrey Hepburn's iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's evening gown—but with a modern twist.
For the awards ceremony—held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City—J-Law looked both regal and radiant as ever in a tea-length dress by Christian Dior, which featured a scoop neckline, a structured bodice that cinched her waist and voluminous skirt that fanned out.
She accessorized the effortlessly chic design with black pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik pumps and a thick diamond choker, which was reminiscent of the massive necklace Audrey wore with her black Givenchy gown in the 1961 film.
Of course, Jennifer added her own spin to the classic look by topping it off with a bold red lip. However, she kept the rest of her glam simple, opting for loose beachy waves and natural-looking makeup.
The Don't Look Up star presented the Best Feature Award, which was awarded to the Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan co-directed film, Everything Everywhere All at Once.
While at the event, Jennifer's Causeway co-star Brian Tyree Henry exclusively told E! News the sweet reason he was intimidated to work with her at first.
"She's such a powerhouse," he explained on the red carpet. "She started in independent films, so to come back to an independent film was like her getting back to her roots."
The Eternals actor added, "I was like, 'OMG, they choose me to do this?"
Bryan revealed that he built a friendship with the Oscar winner, breaking the ice with her over a classic Sylvia Plath novel.
"She was reading The Bell Jar and I knocked it out of her hand and was like, 'What are you doing? Why are you bringing this book here?'" Bryan recalled. "And she was like, 'I wanna be deep.' But we were always talking about everything and sharing shared experiences."