Culpo Sisters Clip: Olivia Culpo Says Aurora “Put Pressure” On Estranged Husband to Get Married

In an exclusive sneak peek at the two-part Culpo Sisters season finale, Olivia Culpo says sister Aurora Culpo pressured her estranged husband to get married and start a family. Watch it here.

Divorce takes its toll on the entire family. 

In this exclusive clip from the two-part season finale of The Culpo Sisters, airing Dec. 5 on TLC, Aurora Culpo is dealing with the fallout of filing from divorce from her estranged husband Mikey Bartone.

"The divorce is moving forward but we're still living together.," Aurora says in confessional, "so it doesn't really feel like that much has changed all the time. But now Mikey really wants to start separating our time with the kids and that means I have to come home to an empty house sometimes, which feels unbearable right now."

Aurora and Mikey share son Remi, 4, and daughter Solei, 2. Culpo filed for divorce from the Survivor star after three years of marriage in April. He also responded by seeking a divorce due to irreconcilable differences and sought spousal support.

While sitting with Aurora in a doctor's office, Olivia Culpo pulls her sweater over her face as she becomes emotional hearing her older sister discuss her current situation. 

"It biologically goes against every ounce of me," Aurora says. "I'm supposed to be with my kids. I'm supposed to be with my actual babies."

In confessional, Olivia admits that her sister's situation is difficult, but she's doing her best to maintain stoicism for her, saying, "I'm just grieving in my own little way and I don't want Aurora to know that."

However, Olivia isn't above laying out the true facts of the matter—however harsh they might be.

"The reality of the situation with Aurora and Mikey is that Mikey didn't want to have kids," she says in confessional. "He didn't want to get married. Aurora wanted all of those things. So, she really put pressure on him to get this dream family and situation that she wanted."

Marion Curtis/StarPix for TLC/Shutterstock

Furthermore, Olivia is using the dissolution of Aurora's marriage as a teaching tool for her own relationship with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey.

"I don't want to put pressure on my relationship like that," she says, "and I'm certainly not going to do that to someone that I know has so many ambitions in their career."

Nothing like a little tough love.

The special two-episode season finale of The Culpo Sisters premieres Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. on TLC.

