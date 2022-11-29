Here's the Truth About Those Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Romance Rumors

Watch : Here's Why Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Broke Up

Are Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner doing some late night talking?

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, a report surfaced claiming the former One Direction singer was pouring his heart out to his ex after his split from Olivia Wilde.

While The Kardashians star recently experienced her own breakup with NBA player Devin Booker, a source told E! News exclusively that the rumors about Kendall and Harry aren't true.

"She and Harry are just good friends," a separate source on Kendall's side shared with E! News. "They remained friendly over the years and have kept in touch. There's nothing romantic going on, but they do catch up from time to time and have hung out in social settings."

And although the pair reportedly dated on and off from 2013 to 2019, the second source made it clear "they are not rekindling at this moment."

Instead, the pair will continue to remain good friends. Back on Nov. 14, Kendall joined her sister Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber for a trip to the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., to watch Harry perform.