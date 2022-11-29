Exclusive

Here's the Truth About Those Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Romance Rumors

After a report surfaced claiming Harry Styles was leaning on Kendall Jenner after his split from Olivia Wilde, multiple sources provided insight into what’s really going down between the exes.

Are Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner doing some late night talking?

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, a report surfaced claiming the former One Direction singer was pouring his heart out to his ex after his split from Olivia Wilde

While The Kardashians star recently experienced her own breakup with NBA player Devin Booker, a source told E! News exclusively that the rumors about Kendall and Harry aren't true. 

"She and Harry are just good friends," a separate source on Kendall's side shared with E! News. "They remained friendly over the years and have kept in touch. There's nothing romantic going on, but they do catch up from time to time and have hung out in social settings." 

And although the pair reportedly dated on and off from 2013 to 2019, the second source made it clear "they are not rekindling at this moment." 

Instead, the pair will continue to remain good friends. Back on Nov. 14, Kendall joined her sister Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber for a trip to the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., to watch Harry perform.

And in 2019, Harry appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he confirmed he was indeed just buds with Kendall.

"Yup, been friends for a while now," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "Like, several years."

As both Harry and Kendall get used to the single life, both parties have a full schedule ahead for 2023.

After news broke that Harry and Olivia were taking a break after nearly two years of dating, a source told People, "He's still touring and is now going abroad. It's a very amicable decision."

Here's the Truth About Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Romance Rumors

As for Kendall, the 818 Tequila founder is focused on family and expanding her businesses after splitting from Devin.

"There's no bad blood, it wasn't an awful breakup," another source previously told E! News. "She's been really busy and is trying to take her company to the next level and is really focused on work."

E! News has reached out to reps for Harry and Kendall but hasn't received a comment.

Here's the Truth About Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Romance Rumors

