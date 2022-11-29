Return to Point Place With the First Look at That '90s Show

Get ready to hang out down the street, because That '90s Show has a premiere date.
Netflix announced Nov. 29 that the That '70s Show spinoff is returning to the Formans' iconic basement in the new year: January 19, to be exact. The new series brings viewers back to Point Place, Wis., only this time it's 1995 and its Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric and Donna (Topher Grace and Laura Prepon, respectively), now chilling in the basement during her summer vacation.
And, as Netflix's new teaser for That '90s Show teased, the year may be different, but not much else has changed at Kitty and Red Forman's home. Case in point: Age has not softened the crotchety Red (Kurtwood Smith), as he instructs his granddaughter about her friends, "If they go in my room, my foot goes in their ass."
Meanwhile, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) is as welcoming as ever. "See you soon," Kitty says to Leia's pals while handing out brownies. "Don't be a stranger."
That '90s Show stars a new batch of Point Place residents, played by Ashley Aufderheide, Reyn Doi, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Mace Coronel and Sam Morelos. However, several stars of the OG series—including Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Tommy Chong—are all set to make appearances in the show.
On reprising his hippie character Leo, Chong told the Dark Mark podcast in May, "They gave me a call and I did my part. They never gave me any instructions, so I don't know if I'm supposed to be talking about it or not."
See the gang get back together when That '90s Show premieres January 19, 2023, on Netflix.