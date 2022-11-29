Holiday Gifts for College Students: Reusable Eye Patches, Mini Fridges, Nintendo Switch & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
What to get the college student in your life during the holiday season? That's the eternal question. From TikTok trends to modern must-haves, it can be difficult to keep up with Gen Z. The rules are so different, now! Coffee comes in pods! That's got to get around dorm rules and regs, right?
And not to mention, all any student will ever really ask for is cash. But there are some things cash can't buy, and those are gifts that they never saw coming.
Shower shoes? Boring. A neon sign for the dorm, a brand-new blanket that didn't come from home, and a mini fridge for drinks? Now we're talking.
Also, being totally honest: At the end of the day, being away from home can be a challenge for students and their parents. To make it easier on everyone (including gift-givers like yourself!), we've compiled these 4.0-worthy gifts for college kids to enjoy, semester after semester.
Moon and Jai Rose Quartz Keychain Talisman
Known as the "love stone," rose quartz is thought to help the bearer manifest love and healing energy. This sweet talisman ensures that those properties follow your college student across campus and beyond.
Katie Dean Jewelry Evil Eye Studs
For an added dash of protection, there are these shining evil eye studs from Katie Dean Jewelry that just so happen to look good with every outfit, too.
Yellowpop You Got This LED Neon Sign
This vibrant sign brings inspiration to any space — particularly if it's someone's first time sharing one.
InvisaWear Black Athletic Band
This bracelet is so cute and subtle, you may not realize that this collaboration with Bandits Fitness doubles as a discreet way to help protect your safety, according to invisaWear. It's not only functional (zippered pocket!) and stylish (strappy, understated), but it includes a charm that syncs with any student's smartphone and can be activated to alert contacts to their location as needed.
Dr. Pillow King-Sized Butterfly Pillow
Crafted from 100% memory foam and 4" thick, this "therapeutic pillow" is designed to "cradle the head for optimal support" as well as provide "spinal alignment" overnight. And if there's one thing college kids need, it's a proper night's sleep.
Polyester Canvas Duffle Bag
Sleek, simple, and sophisticated, this black duffle is too cool for school. Or, the exact right amount of cool for school, really. It's great for travel, organization, heading to class, and whatever else a student may need it for.
Marshall Black & Gold Stockwell Ii Speaker
Big in performance and small in size, this high-end Marshall speaker turns any dorm room into a (rule-following) party room.
Skin Gym Reusable Eye Mask
Environmentally conscious Gen Z is unlikely to be all aboard the disposable face mask train. Instead, gift someone these reusable under-eye patches. Per the brand, they "wake up your under eyes in the most convenient and eco-friendly way."
Happy Place Weighted Waffle Blanket
Crafted from certified 100% organic cotton, this lightweight and cozy throw is perfect for snuggling up under in drafty dorms.
Corkcicle Origins Tumbler
For the student always on the go (aka, all of them): This natural Corkcicle tumbler that keeps their cold drinks cold for up to 9 hours, and hot drinks hot for up to 3. Ideal for long days of classes and long nights at the library alike.
Keurig Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker
When I lived in a dorm, drip coffee makers were banned. This streamlined Keurig machine gets around that little regulation (wink), and without taking up too much space.
Hydro Flask Black Insulated Coffee Mug
What better to enjoy that fresh cup of dorm-legal coffee in the morning with than this insulated mug from Hydro Flask?
Blake Glass Tea Infuser Mug
Don't worry, tea drinkers: We'd never leave you out. This infuser mug allows tea fanatics to steep their favorite flavors and enjoy watching the process.
Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral
If there's a student at the top of your nice list, there's nothing sweeter than the gift of gaming on the go. Even I know that, and all I use my Switch for is Fall Guys and Stardew Valley. This portable device opens up an entire world of activities to enjoy between classes, and can sync with friends new and old to game together. Again, not during class time.
Coca Cola Personal Fridge
Printed with the vintage Coca-Cola bears, this mini fridge can be used to store water, diet sodas, face creams, and whatever else a student may need within reach of bed.
