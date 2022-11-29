Gabrielle Union's Roman Goddess-Inspired Dress Is a Work of Art

When it comes to head-turning fashion, Gabrielle Union is going to bring it on.

While attending the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, the actress looked divine in a velvet Fendi gown that was worthy of being displayed in a museum.

Wearing a sleeveless midnight black dress that featured a ruched turtleneck collar and a stunning portrait of a Roman goddess, Gabrielle certainly reigned supreme on the red carpet. Plus, the couture creation was pulled from the brand's spring/summer 2022 runway.

Of course, that wasn't the Bad Boys II star's only noteworthy style moment. She completed her look with pieces from Tiffany & Co., including accessorizing her elegant updo with layers of metallic gold bangles from the jeweler.

There's no denying Gabrielle's ensemble commanded the room at the star-studded event, which also featured Julianne Moore, Lupita Nyong'o, Jennifer Lawrence and many others. And she even upped the ante after the Gotham Awards, shining bright in a glitzy gold trench coat that she paired with sparkly silver boots.