Will Smith Recalls 9-Year-Old Nephew’s Reaction to Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Will Smith is reflecting on how his extended family reacted to his Oscars incident.

The King Richard star recently looked back on the now-infamous March 2022 event, sharing with Trevor Noah how his 9-year-old nephew—who had stayed up late to watch his uncle win his Best Actor award—reacted upon watching the moment he slapped Chris Rock on stage earlier this year.

"We came home, and he had stayed up late to see his Uncle Will," Will said in an Nov. 28 episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. "We're sitting in my kitchen, and he's on my lap and he's holding the Oscar. And he's just like, 'Why did you hit that man Uncle Will?'"

He went on to further recount the events of what he referred to as a "horrific night."

"You know, there's many nuances and, and complexities to it," the Men in Black actor explained, "but at the end of the day, I just lost it."