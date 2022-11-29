The Future of Tell Me Lies Revealed

Watch : Tell Me Lies Cast Talks Bringing Book to the Small Screen

Viewers haven't seen the last of Lucy and Stephen.

Hulu has confirmed that a second season of its intoxicating drama Tell Me Lies is in the works. The series—based on the 2018 Carola Lovering novel—stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White as lovers Lucy and Stephen, who find themselves in a tumultuous relationship during their time at college and beyond.

In fact, the season one finale, which jumped into the future post-college, revealed that Stephen is now engaged to Lucy's old high school friend Lydia (Natalee Linez). Hopefully we find out how this relationship came to be—and the expected subsequent drama.

No wonder Van Patten told E! News in September that viewers "will be surprised" by the season. "The show really delves into each character," she explained at the time of the book-to-screen adaptation, "and each character has such a distinct journey and inner turmoil that they're going through. You really get to know Lucy and Stephen in the book, but the show really dives into every character and it makes it so much more of an ensemble."