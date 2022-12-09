Shop Walmart LivE! Savings for the Holidays

It's time to celebrate the season of gift-giving and everyday low prices with some holiday cheer!

By Sophy Ziss Dec 09, 2022 1:55 AMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopE! InsiderHoliday Gifts by Recipient

This article is in partnership with Walmart. The items featured were selected from a list provided by Walmart. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The first-ever Shop LivE! for the Holidays launches tonight, and we can't wait to see you there. On Thursday, December 8 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, join E! News hosts Erin Lim Rhodes and Francesca Amiker for a shopping event you won't want to miss out on — especially if you've got more than a little shopping left to do.

This half-hour show will feature an interactive party thrown by these two E! celebrity hosts along with their expert friends: a celebrity chef, fellow mom, and self-care enthusiast. The group will share fun, affordable tips — and the wish list of products from Walmart, the nation's largest retailer — to make this year's holidays the most memorable yet.

Best of all, it's interactive. Viewers will be able to ask the E! News hosts themselves questions about the products in real time, all while effortlessly shopping "the latest and greatest in cookware, toys, self-care, and more." So, basically, you'll get to enjoy the interaction and engagement of browsing in-person, with the comfort and ease of shopping online.

We're a little biased, but it sure sounds like the party of the year.

If you want to join in on the fun, but you can't tune in live, don't worry! You won't miss out everything. This shoppable livestream event will be available on demand to stream through Peacock's Holiday Hub starting Saturday, December 10, and will remain available through Thursday, December 22.

Cheers!

Trending Stories

1

TikToker Megha Thakur Dead at 21

2

Elon Musk Shares Rare Photos of His and Grimes’ Son X

3

Ex-Grey's Anatomy Writer Admits She Faked Her Cancer Diagnosis

4

Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62

5

7 Couples Who Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together

Latest News

Update!

E! Insider's 20 Days of Giftmas Giveaways: Win a $350 Adidas Gift Card

Jana Kramer and Daughter Jolie Have a Fun Girls' Night at Jingle Ball

The Foot Locker & Melody Ehsani Drop Will Elevate Your Streetwear Game

Exclusive

E! Guest Editor Bobbi Brown Shares Her 4-Minute Beauty Routine

Everything We Know So Far About Agatha: Coven of Chaos

J.Crew 93% Off Deals: Get $128 Jeans for $10 & More Jaw-Dropping Finds

Update!

Athleta 60% Off Deals: Get a $129 Jumpsuit for $28 and More