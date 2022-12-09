Shop Walmart LivE! Savings for the Holidays

The first-ever Shop LivE! for the Holidays launches tonight, and we can't wait to see you there. On Thursday, December 8 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, join E! News hosts Erin Lim Rhodes and Francesca Amiker for a shopping event you won't want to miss out on — especially if you've got more than a little shopping left to do.

This half-hour show will feature an interactive party thrown by these two E! celebrity hosts along with their expert friends: a celebrity chef, fellow mom, and self-care enthusiast. The group will share fun, affordable tips — and the wish list of products from Walmart, the nation's largest retailer — to make this year's holidays the most memorable yet.

Best of all, it's interactive. Viewers will be able to ask the E! News hosts themselves questions about the products in real time, all while effortlessly shopping "the latest and greatest in cookware, toys, self-care, and more." So, basically, you'll get to enjoy the interaction and engagement of browsing in-person, with the comfort and ease of shopping online.

We're a little biased, but it sure sounds like the party of the year.

If you want to join in on the fun, but you can't tune in live, don't worry! You won't miss out everything. This shoppable livestream event will be available on demand to stream through Peacock's Holiday Hub starting Saturday, December 10, and will remain available through Thursday, December 22.

Cheers!