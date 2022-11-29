Married Couples Get the "Ultimate Hall Pass" in Peacock's Love for the Ages Trailer

Watch : Love Is Blind Season 3 Full Aftershow Interviews - EXCLUSIVE

Peacock is teaming up with Telemundo for a brand-new reality TV dating experiment.

As host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton explains in the first trailer for the new series Love for the Ages, three middle-aged Latino couples will get the "ultimate hall pass" to see if new connections will strengthen their marriage or weaken their romance.

All at "a personal and emotional crossroads in their marriages," the Los Angeles couples will get the chance to "turn back time and swap their current spouses for much younger partners" for a month, according to Peacock's description.

Some couples view the show—which comes from the team behind Love Is Blind, Married at First Sight and Wife Swap—as an exciting opportunity to rekindle the passion in their relationships.

As one woman states in the show's trailer, "This experience, I'm hoping, will give a spark back to my husband."

But others aren't as thrilled about the threat the 12 sexy singles pose to their marriages, as the preview teases contestants kissing other people, having arguments and going on dates with the singles, some of whom are as young as 23 years old.