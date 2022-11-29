Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus' 18th Birthday With Sweet Tribute

Something to talk about? Julia Roberts' twins Hazel and Phinnaeus just turned 18 years old. Read her tribute here.

Watch: Julia Robert's Daughter Hazel Makes Red Carpet Debut

Time moves faster than a runaway bride.

Need proof? Julia Roberts' twins Hazel and Phinnaeus turned 18 years old on Nov. 28, and the Oscar winner celebrated the major milestone with a touching Instagram tribute.

"18," she captioned a throwback photo of her and her kids when they were babies. "Love you." 

Julia shares Phinnaeus and Hazel with her cinematographer husband Daniel Moder. They're also parents to son Henry, 15.

And while the world may see Julia as a major Hollywood star, to her kids, she's mom. 

When Oprah Winfrey asked the My Best Friend's Wedding star in a 2018 interview for Harper's Bazaar if her kids realized her level of fame, Julia said she didn't think her children would "ever have a true sense of that." Recalling the time when they "were starting to figure it out," the Notting Hill alum added, "It was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.' Maybe an hour goes by. 'Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?"

And she's proud of her many roles—both the ones on-screen and as a parent.

 "It's just never consumed me, being an actor," she said on an October 2022 episode of CBS Sunday Morning. "It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true. The life that I've built with my husband, the life that we've built with our children, that's the best stuff—to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

To look back at their family photos from over the years, keep scrolling.

