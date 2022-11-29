Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Francesca Reveals Her NSFW Compliment From Jennifer Lawrence

Francesca Scorsese's life might be better than any movie.
The daughter of the esteemed film director Martin Scorsese shared a photo dump from their joint birthday celebration—which included celeb attendees such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lawrence.
"Very late birthday post!!!" the 23-year-old captioned her Nov. 26 post. "Thank you to everyone who made me and @martinscorsese_ ‘s birthdays so special."
And in addition to her birthday, Francesca revealed she had another moment from the night she was celebrating, adding, "(JLaw said my tits looked amazing so I can die happy now)."
For the festivities held at Cipriani South Street in New York City, Francesca—whose birthday lands on Nov. 16, a day before her dad's— dressed to the nines in a baby blue dress with mesh long sleeves. The Wolf of Wall Street director, 80, looked just as sharp in a black tux with a black bow-tie.
Francesca is an actress who has appeared in the 2016 film Almost Paris, the TV series We Are Who We Are and more. And though she was slated to appear in Timothée Chalamet's latest film Bones and All, Francesca revealed that she was ultimately cut from the cannibal love story on her Instagram.
"Rip Harmony lol," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Nov. 28 alongside a still from the movie shared by a fan account. "For those asking, Harmony is no longer in the film, she had fun though!!"
In addition to Timothée, the Luca Guadagnino directed movie also stars Taylor Russell and Chloë Sevigny.
Although she might not have made it to the screen in this movie, we'd call Francesca's year a success based on how her recent celebration went down.