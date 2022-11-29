Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Francesca Reveals Her NSFW Compliment From Jennifer Lawrence

Francesca Scorsese's life might be better than any movie.

The daughter of the esteemed film director Martin Scorsese shared a photo dump from their joint birthday celebration—which included celeb attendees such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lawrence.

"Very late birthday post!!!" the 23-year-old captioned her Nov. 26 post. "Thank you to everyone who made me and @martinscorsese_ ‘s birthdays so special."

And in addition to her birthday, Francesca revealed she had another moment from the night she was celebrating, adding, "(JLaw said my tits looked amazing so I can die happy now)."

For the festivities held at Cipriani South Street in New York City, Francesca—whose birthday lands on Nov. 16, a day before her dad's— dressed to the nines in a baby blue dress with mesh long sleeves. The Wolf of Wall Street director, 80, looked just as sharp in a black tux with a black bow-tie.