Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More Stars Honor Virgil Abloh on Anniversary of His Death

Watch : Louis Vuitton Designer Virgil Abloh Dead at 41

Virgil Abloh's loved ones are honoring his legacy.

On Nov. 28, one year after the fashion designer passed away following a private two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, Gigi Hadid remembered her friend with a series of throwback photos, calling him "our angel" in one Instagram post.

"It's bittersweet…the forever honor & joy of having known a true hero, but also the pain of just a year without you!!" she wrote in another. "You left a us a lifetime of inspiration, just by being yourself…We love and miss you so much. Virgil Forever & ever."

Hailey Bieber also looked back at some of her memories with Virgil, including when the Off-White founder designed a lace gown and veil for her 2019 wedding to Justin Bieber.

"4ever and always," she wrote alongside a picture of her walking arm in arm with Virgil in her dress. "We all miss you everyday Virg. LLV."

They weren't the only ones to pay tribute. Serena Williams did too.