Celeb Trainer Eric Fleishman Dead at 53: James Maslow, Jay Cutler, Michelle Branch and More Pay Tribute

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a powerhouse trainer.
Eric Fleishman, a celebrity fitness coach who was also known as Eric the Trainer, died at his home in Glendale, Calif., on Nov. 24. He was 53 years old.
"We are heartbroken to share that Eric Phillip Fleishman passed away unexpectedly on the morning of November 24, 2022," a statement shared to his official Instagram page on Nov. 27 read. "His wife Alysia, son, parents, and close friends/family are deeply saddened by this event. Eric touched many lives for the better. He was a beacon of light, hope, and love."
The statement noted that details of Fleishman's upcoming memorial service are forthcoming, adding, "This loss is devastating, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers."
In addition to his training career, according to his website, Fleishman owned a fitness consulting business and was also a contributor and advisory board member to Muscle and Fitness magazine.
After news broke of his passing, many celebrities commented on his post with tributes to the late coach, including Big Time Rush alum James Maslow, who wrote, "Miss you so much brother. You've been one of the largest and most positive influences on my life as well as countless others. Your positivity, light and kindness will never be forgotten but will be sorely and deeply missed."
Maslow's bandmate Kendall Schmidt also honored Fleishman's memory, writing, "Larger than life man. Larger than life impact. This is absolutely heartbreaking news. He will live on forever in the people he helped and inspired. Myself included. Love you forever Eric!"
Additionally, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Jason Priestley remembered Fleishman as "truly the brightest of lights," adding, "So shocked and saddened by this. I cannot imagine how you are feeling Alysia. Sending you and Henry love and light." Michelle Branch also paid respects to his immediate family, writing, "Terrible news. My heart goes out to Alysia and Henry."
Patrick Schwarzenegger also paid tribute, adding, "So sad. Rip Eric. Will miss you," Added Jay Cutler, "Such terrible news. He brought so much positivity to everyone. RIP."