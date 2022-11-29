Adele Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain in Crowd of Her Las Vegas Concert

After realizing Shania Twain attended one of her Las Vegas concerts after the fact, Adele took to her Instagram Stories to gush over the country singer.

By Ashley Joy Parker Nov 29, 2022 3:48 AMTags
ConcertsShania TwainAdeleCelebrities
Watch: Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name

That does impress her much.

Last week, Adele kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing to an audience of 4,000 fans. But most recently, the "Easy On Me" singer had a fangirl moment of her own after finding out Shania Twain attended one of her concerts.

On Nov. 27, Adele took to her Instagram Story and shared a candid photo of herself performing with the country star watching her from the crowd, wearing a wide-brimmed cowboy hat.

"Thank god you had a hat on… I would have self combusted had I seen it was you," Adele, 34, captioned the snap. "I adore you, I can't believe you came to my show."

In response, Shania re-shared the Story and wrote, "Thank god we didn't make eye contact, all I can think of is the reaction of all those fans to @adele combusting halfway through the show," along with a laughing emoji.

photos
Adele's 2022 Las Vegas Residency

Adele's residency was originally scheduled to debut back in January; however, one day before her curtain call, the "Easy On Me" singer announced that the "show ain't ready" in an emotional Instagram video.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Hailey Bieber Shows Her Ovarian Cyst “the Size of an Apple”

2

See Adele's Most Relatable Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain at Her Show

3

Heather Rae El Moussa on "Ups & Downs" of Co-Parenting With Christina

"We've tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," she explained. "It's been impossible to finish the show. I'm gutted and I'm sorry it's so last minute."

Months later, the Grammy winner called the experience "worst moment in my career, by far," but stuck by her decision to postpone for the integrity of the show.

"The stage setup wasn't right," Adele admitted to Elle in August. "It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment."

Adele's residency finally kicked off Nov. 18, with her 10-year-old son Angelo—who shares with ex husband Simon Konecki—and her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, in the audience. During the show, she subtly addressed the shows' postponement and thanked her fans for their patience.

"Thank you so much for coming back to me," she told the audience, according to The Guardian. "It looks just like I imagined it would."

Trending Stories

1

Hailey Bieber Shows Her Ovarian Cyst “the Size of an Apple”

2

See Adele's Most Relatable Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain at Her Show

3

Collin Gosselin Reveals Where He Stands With Mom Kate Gosselin

4

Heather Rae El Moussa on "Ups & Downs" of Co-Parenting With Christina

5

Madonna Shares Rare Family Photo With All 6 Kids on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby No. 2

See Adele's Most Relatable Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain at Her Show

Why Queen Consort Camilla Won't Have Any Ladies-in-Waiting

Hailey Bieber Shows Her Ovarian Cyst “the Size of an Apple”

Get All of the Details About Scarlett Johansson’s First Major TV Role

Late Goalie Katie Meyer's Family Suing Stanford for Wrongful Death

See Lucy Hale Reunite With Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse