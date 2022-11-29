Hailey Bieber Shows Her Ovarian Cyst “the Size of an Apple”

Hailey Bieber showed an image of her torso to clarify that she is not pregnant, but rather is suffering from an ovarian cyst.

Hailey Bieber is sharing a painful health update on social media.

The Rhode Beauty founder detailed a recent health challenge alongside an image posted Nov. 28 to her Instagram Stories. Hailey is seen lifting up her sweatshirt to show her torso, though she clarified that the inflated area was "not a baby."

"I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."

Endometriosis, according to the Mayo Clinic, occurs when uterus tissue grows outside the uterus, while PCOS—Polycystic ovary syndrome—is the development of cysts along the outer edge of the ovary. In Hailey's case, she didn't provide information about the nature of her cyst, but instead detailed how it makes her feel.

"It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and cramps and emotional," she continued. "Anyways…I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this."

Hailey—who is married to Justin Bieber—has been open about previous health scares, including one earlier this year that led to a hospitalization. In April, Hailey shared that she experienced a "mini stroke" that led to the discovery of a heart condition. After undergoing a medical procedure to close the hole in her heart, Hailey said she was "recovering well."

"I feel great," she said in a YouTube video. "The biggest thing I feel, honestly, is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and just live my life."

