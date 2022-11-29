Hailey Bieber Shows Her Ovarian Cyst “the Size of an Apple”

Watch : How Hailey Bieber Avoids Social Media Negativity

Hailey Bieber is sharing a painful health update on social media.

The Rhode Beauty founder detailed a recent health challenge alongside an image posted Nov. 28 to her Instagram Stories. Hailey is seen lifting up her sweatshirt to show her torso, though she clarified that the inflated area was "not a baby."

"I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."

Endometriosis, according to the Mayo Clinic, occurs when uterus tissue grows outside the uterus, while PCOS—Polycystic ovary syndrome—is the development of cysts along the outer edge of the ovary. In Hailey's case, she didn't provide information about the nature of her cyst, but instead detailed how it makes her feel.