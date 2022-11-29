You Have to See Lucy Hale's "Wonderful" Reunion With Pretty Little Liars Co-Star Sasha Pieterse

It's a reunion even A might appreciate.
Lucy Hale and Sasha Pieterse—who starred as Aria Montgomery and Alison DiLaurentis, respectively, on all seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars—had a smiley reunion in a photo posted on Instagram Nov. 26.
"it's been years since ive had a @sashapieterse fix," Hale captioned the photo. "she's as wonderful as ever."
Pieterse, dressed in a black puffy jacket and an Adidas hat in the pic, responded, "Love you."
In addition to drawing the attention of the dedicated Pretty Little Liars fanbase, who commented things like "PLL reunion season please" and "I AM CRYING WHAT," the pic also garnered responses from some other former residents of Rosewood.
Janel Parrish, who played Mona Vanderwaal, commented with three heart-eyed emojis, while Pretty Little Liars showrunner Marlene King left two heart emojis on the picture.
After the original Pretty Little Liars ended in 2017, Pieterse appeared alongside Parrish in spin-off Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which was canceled after one season. In addition, she competed on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars.
On the personal side of things, Pieterse and husband Hudson Sheaffer welcomed son Hendrix Wade Sheaffer in Nov. 2020. Pieterse shared a photo of her "little crew" on Instagram Nov. 29, on which Hale commented, "Love you girl."
Hale, meanwhile, starred in 2018's Life Sentence and the 2020 Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene. They were both canceled after one season on The CW.
While the blissful reunion between Hale and Pieterse is one thing, there could be an actual Pretty Little Liars TV reunion in the works—at least if the August season finale of spin-off Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is any indication.
In the episode, Imogen (Bailee Madison) considers giving her baby up for adoption to a couple named Ezra and Aria, a pair of writers from the neighboring town of Rosewood. It is, of course, no coincidence that Hale's character Aria marries Ezra (Ian Harding) in the Pretty Little Liars series finale.
The spin-off, which will be renamed Pretty Little Liars: Summer School for season two, was renewed in September.
Here's hoping the Pretty Little Liars reunions keep on coming.