You Have to See Lucy Hale's "Wonderful" Reunion With Pretty Little Liars Co-Star Sasha Pieterse

Watch : Lucy Hale Reveals How Pretty Little Liars Changed Her Life

It's a reunion even A might appreciate.

Lucy Hale and Sasha Pieterse—who starred as Aria Montgomery and Alison DiLaurentis, respectively, on all seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars—had a smiley reunion in a photo posted on Instagram Nov. 26.

"it's been years since ive had a @sashapieterse fix," Hale captioned the photo. "she's as wonderful as ever."

Pieterse, dressed in a black puffy jacket and an Adidas hat in the pic, responded, "Love you."

In addition to drawing the attention of the dedicated Pretty Little Liars fanbase, who commented things like "PLL reunion season please" and "I AM CRYING WHAT," the pic also garnered responses from some other former residents of Rosewood.

Janel Parrish, who played Mona Vanderwaal, commented with three heart-eyed emojis, while Pretty Little Liars showrunner Marlene King left two heart emojis on the picture.

After the original Pretty Little Liars ended in 2017, Pieterse appeared alongside Parrish in spin-off Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which was canceled after one season. In addition, she competed on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars.