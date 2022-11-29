Last Day to Shop the BaubleBar Black Friday Sale: Get a $44 Ring for $4 & More Can't- Miss Jewelry Deals

Take 30% off sitewide along with some can't-miss doorbuster deals that are ending today!

By Ella Chakarian Nov 29, 2022 12:00 PMTags
ecomm: bauble bar bfcm updateBaubleBar

All good things must come to an end, including this BaubleBar sitewide Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal.

For one more day, you can get 30% off BaubleBar jewelry sitewide when you use code BB30. Plus, all the iconic beaded Pisa Bracelets are currently only $10, and the Alidia Ring is $18. They're the perfect accessories to add to your wardrobe, or even gift to the fashionista in your life! To top it off, you can snag a $44 crystal-embellished ring for under $4, which is such a jaw-dropping find.

Keep scrolling to shop the very best jewelry from the BaubleBar Black Friday sale!

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring

The iconic Alidia Cubic Zirconia ring is currently on sale for $18. Get it while you can in any and all of your desired colors, and be prepared for all the compliments to follow.

 

$48
$18
BaubleBar

Alice Ring

Umm, did someone say a $4 ring? A $4 ring that's actually cute and versatile? Sign us up! You can score this Alice Ring with both clear and multi-colored crystals for just $4, today only!

$44
$4
BaubleBar

Pisa Bracelet

This gold beaded bracelet is an accessory staple. They're so easy to layer with other bangles and bracelets of your choice. Plus, the gold and silver currently on sale for just $10!

$24
$10
BaubleBar

Disney Asymmetrical Necklace

If you're a Disney fan, you'll want to take advantage of this Disney necklace sale. Right now, you can snag the Disney Asymmetrical Necklace for $15 instead of the usual $48. You can choose between a studded Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse pendant, or both!

 

$48
$15
BaubleBar

Perlita Pisa Bracelet

Snag this cute Pisa Bracelet with gold beads and organically shaped pearls for a unique touch to your bracelet stack, for just $10!

$30
$21
BaubleBar

Maya Necklace

This necklace is so dainty and chic, it'll become a staple in your jewelry rotation. Pair it with any of your other favorite pieces or let it do the talking on its own. It's currently on sale for just $33.

 

$48
$33
BaubleBar

Joelle Pisa Bracelet

This classy take on the Pisa Bracelet is a must-have for just $10! The drop crystals are such a cute addition to the piece.

$30
$21
BaubleBar

Lucy Earring Set ($132 Value)

This earring set has all the glimmering basic pieces you need to start a stunning earring collection. You can snag three different pairs of gold hoops for just $50, which is a steal considering its original $132 value.

 

$72
$50
BaubleBar

Harlow Pisa Bracelet

This Harlow Pisa Bracelet comes with the classic gold beads, plus an elevated design with a shimmering centered bar.

$30
$10
BaubleBar

Pavé Maro 18K Gold Ring

The simplicity and elegance of this ring will make it a favorite in your jewelry collection. Pair it with your other favorite jewels or wear it on its own. Regardless of how you style it, this ring is a must-have, especially for $43.

 

$62
$43
BaubleBar

Looking to get ahead on gift shopping? Check out this Wednesday-inspired gift guide for some frightfully good finds and dupes from the Netflix TV series.

