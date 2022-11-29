15 TikTok Viral Problem-Solving Products That Actually Work

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Lately, TikTok has been the culprit of some of my amazing problem-solving product finds. From electric, windproof lighters and reusable bug bite suctions to heatless curling rod headbands and so much more, my FYP is often flooded with products that fill me with equal parts skepticism and wonder.
If you find yourself scrolling on TikTok and seeing these products, too, but don't know where to start your shopping, this guide of the best viral products has got you covered. Plus, you can shop all these finds on Amazon and take advantage of some Amazon Cyber Monday deals for a limited time!
Keep scrolling to check out all the problem-solving products that the internet swears by.
SNACTIV - Dark Mode - The Official Snacking Tool of the Future, as seen on Shark Tank
Upgrade your "snackcessability" with this snacking tool, as seen on Shark Tank. The SNACTIV finger chopsticks work by using rubber tips to grip onto your favorite snacks while you're typing, scrolling, working or playing video games. One review raves, "They work even better than advertised. They're comfy, easy to use, and best of all, I can munch on cheesy puffs while doing other things without getting my keyboard dirty. Love these!"
Cordless Hair Straightener
Need to straighten your hair on the go? I present to you, a cordless hair straightener! It's travel-friendly and rechargeable, with up to an hour of styling time. "Quick styling tool, nice temp control, lightweight, easy to handle. Uses USB charger (need inverter), making it awesome for glamping!" one review shares.
Sauberkugel - The Clean Ball
This sticky ball rolls around the bottom of your purse, tote bag, backpack, makeup bag and more to collect dust, dirt and crumbs. It's the ultimate invention for maintaining the cleanliness of your essentials, which can get tedious or difficult. All you have to do is rinse them under water, and they're reusable. One Amazon reviewer writes, "These do actually work! And the cat hair and crumbs and nail polish chips or whatever else doesn't fall back into your purse. They're awesome!"
MEIRUBY Lighter
This portable electric lighter is perfect for lighting candles or taking along to camping trips. It's wind and splash-proof, and can be used 600 times following a single charge. With over 8,000 positive reviews, the $13 lighter is well worth a try.
Click & Carry
The Click & Carry bag holder allows you to hold multiple bags at once, up to 80 lbs. It's perfect for grocery shopping, walking dogs, carrying paint and more. One Amazon review raves, "This gadget is a life-saver. It makes multiple trips for carrying groceries, or any multiple bag situation, a thing of the past! I got one and loved it so much that this purchase was for gifting. This is a great stocking stuffer, and they will thank you for every time they use it, trust me!"
Cossylife Laundry Detergent Cup Holder
Sometimes we don't know what's been missing from our lives until we stumble upon it on social media. This detergent cup holder is one of those things. It'll stop the dripping mess that detergent often makes, and it's so easy to assemble and clean.
Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool, Poison Remover
This Bug Bite Thing gets the job done with its suction that removes insect venom, saliva and other irritants left under the skin. The list of insects it works on includes mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, no-see-ums, chiggers, sea lice and more. It's clinically proven, compact and reusable, making it a camping or travel essential.
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant for Keratosis Pilaris with 10% AHA 2 oz.
This First Aid Beauty bump eraser exfoliant apparently works wonders. "A little goes a long way," one review suggests. "No, seriously. Use a little, about pea size for each arm. I got this beginning of summer, it's now fall and I still have plenty left. I use it about 3x a week and wow. The redness is totally gone. I can confidently say that I love my arms now. I can still feel bumps, but paired with Cerave SA lotion for rough and bumpy skin, they just keep improving. I've also used this on my legs and they're improving as well.
Garsum Fruit Fly Sticky Trap for Indoor and Outdoor
If you have indoor or outdoor plants that attract unwanted fruit flies, you need this lowkey sticky trap that works super well. It has over 35,000 positive review on Amazon, one writing, "These are great for trapping gnats and other little bugs that climb on them, and we've found that they are super effective to help determine where the gnats are coming from if you have an issue."
Face Roller by Revlon, Oily Skin Control for Face Makeup
Say goodbye to oily skin with this face roller by Revlon that has over 49,000 reviews. It's easy to clean and works well even after washing it. One review raves, "I had seen so many videos and read so many reviews on this product but I was still a little skeptical. I decided to buy it anyways as it'd be perfect if it worked just like that. I tried it as soon as I bought it and it works wonders!"
VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen (3 Pcs)
If you want a quick teeth whitening option, these VieBeauti teeth whitening pens are the way to go, with over 19,000 positive reviews. One review shares, "I love how convenient this product is and how fast acting it is. I purchased this product and used it for a week and I see a shade difference. I would definitely recommend this."
Reusable Silicone Straws
These reusable silicone straws make the cleaning process a lot easier with the snap-opening function. They work with both hot and cold drinks. One review shares, "I have loved that they can be cleaned easily. We didn't have reusable straws until I found these. I struggled with the knowledge of what bacteria and molds could reside in a hard to clean, reusable straw. My toddler also loves that it is a food grade silicon because he can teeth on them. They are also very easy to use and provide good suction for drinking."
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics
The Mighty Patch pimple spot stickers have over 111,000 positive Amazon reviews, so they must be doing something right. One review writes, "I tried these one time to see if they really work, and THEY DO. Definitely. They dry up pimples like no ones business, and you can see the results on the patch. Since these are kind of expensive I tried multiple other brands of hydrocolloid patches and none of them even come close to these."
Heatless Curling Rod Headband
Say goodbye to your curling iron and heat damage with this heatless curling rod headband for $14. My TikTok FYP is swamped with videos of beautiful, voluminous curls using this product. "This is the best no heat/sponge curler I've ever had. Even though it took some trial and error to get it right," one review shares.
Pink Stuff The Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner
This seemingly magical multi-purpose cleaner is currently on sale for just $6, and has over 16,000 positive reviews. One shares, "Love this cleaner! I also love the original cream paste cleaner in the tub. Beautifully scented but a very light scent - to me it smells slightly like bubble gum. I use these cleaners all over the house. Highly recommended!"