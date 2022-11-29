Jessie James Decker Responds to Being Accused of "Photoshopping" Abs on Her Children

Jessie James Decker is not gonna sit back and absorb the hate.

The "Flip My Hair" singer recently turned heads when she posted a photo of her and husband Eric Decker's daughter Vivianne, 8, son Eric Jr., 7, and son Forrest, 4, on vacation. In the picture, all three kids' toned abdominal muscles can be seen, which sparked quite the response from Instagram users. Now, Jessie has taken to Instagram again to shut down the negative chatter.

"I didn't plan on addressing this because it's bonkers but the photos are out there and every single news outlet has posted about this," Jessie began her Nov. 28 post. "Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can't help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over 'overtraining' our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what's normal and what's not."

The 34-year-old noted that her kids' muscles come from DNA and physical activity—something Jessie encourages her children to pursue.