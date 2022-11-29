Jessie James Decker Responds to Being Accused of "Photoshopping" Abs on Her Children

Jessie James Decker is not gonna sit back and absorb the hate.
The "Flip My Hair" singer recently turned heads when she posted a photo of her and husband Eric Decker's daughter Vivianne, 8, son Eric Jr., 7, and son Forrest, 4, on vacation. In the picture, all three kids' toned abdominal muscles can be seen, which sparked quite the response from Instagram users. Now, Jessie has taken to Instagram again to shut down the negative chatter.
"I didn't plan on addressing this because it's bonkers but the photos are out there and every single news outlet has posted about this," Jessie began her Nov. 28 post. "Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can't help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over 'overtraining' our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what's normal and what's not."
The 34-year-old noted that her kids' muscles come from DNA and physical activity—something Jessie encourages her children to pursue.
"We preach about body positivity and acceptance but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is ‘weird'?" she wrote. "I want to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies and hard work."
As Jessie explained, that hard work comes from competitive gymnastics for Vivianne, dreams of the NFL for Eric Jr. and a passion for dancing when it comes to Forrest.
She continued, "I'm proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams. So we'll see y'all at the 2032 Olympics, and wearing Bubbys jersey in the stands and dancing at Forrests rock concert."
The Kittenish founder encouraged readers to "do better" when it comes to being positive about the appearance of others. She wrote, "Let's not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children."
Following her message, Jessie also took to her Nov. 28 Instagram Story to reinforce her kids' active lifestyles by sharing a video of Vivianne doing gymnastics with the words "See y'all in Brisbane 2032," as well as a clip of Eric playing flag football with the caption, "Get your tickets ready."
And the praise did not stop there. Jessie was sure to share a look at Forrest dancing to Michael Jackson's "Bad." She wrote, "Bridgestone arena hometown concert tbd."
So while Forrest's Nashville concert is still tbd, one thing is decided: Jessie is not here for the haters.