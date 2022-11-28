Helena Bonham Carter Believes Johnny Depp Is "Completely Vindicated" After Amber Heard Trial

Helena Bonham Carter sees a comeback in Johnny Depp's future.
Although the Pirates of the Caribbean star was put under the microscope during his defamation trial with ex Amber Heard, one of his former co-stars believes Johnny has a way back to the big screen.
"I think he's completely vindicated," Helena told the Times U.K. "I think he's fine now. Totally fine."
When asked if Johnny and Amber's latest trial was the pendulum of #MeToo swinging back, the Harry Potter actress replied, "My view is that she got on that pendulum. That's the problem with these things—that people will jump on the bandwagon because it's the trend and to be the poster girl for it."
Back in July, a Virginia jury ruled that Amber was liable of defaming Johnny and awarded $10 million to the actor in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.
Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate later reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the state's statutory cap or legal limit, making his total damages less than $10.4 million.
As for Amber's countersuit, the jury awarded the actress $2 million in compensatory damages. Both parties have begun the process of appealing.
In her candid interview, Helena also addressed the topic of cancel culture. According to the 56-year-old, she argued that you "can't ban people."
"Do you ban a genius for their sexual practices?" she asked. "There would be millions of people who if you looked closely enough at their personal life you would disqualify them…I hate cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical and there's a kind of witch-hunt and a lack of understanding."
Helena previously expressed support for Johnny in an interview with The Guardian.
"There's something quite old-fashioned about Johnny, with these manners—none of it makes sense," she said in 2020. "But the man's not stupid. He wouldn't have gone to this length if he thought he was in the wrong."
Helena and Johnny worked together on the 2007 film Sweeney Todd. Johnny is also godfather to her children with husband Tim Burton: Billy Ray, 19, and Nell, 14.