Helena Bonham Carter Believes Johnny Depp Is "Completely Vindicated" After Amber Heard Trial

Watch : Amber Heard Teases "New Evidence" Amid Johnny Depp Appeal

Helena Bonham Carter sees a comeback in Johnny Depp's future.

Although the Pirates of the Caribbean star was put under the microscope during his defamation trial with ex Amber Heard, one of his former co-stars believes Johnny has a way back to the big screen.

"I think he's completely vindicated," Helena told the Times U.K. "I think he's fine now. Totally fine."

When asked if Johnny and Amber's latest trial was the pendulum of #MeToo swinging back, the Harry Potter actress replied, "My view is that she got on that pendulum. That's the problem with these things—that people will jump on the bandwagon because it's the trend and to be the poster girl for it."

Back in July, a Virginia jury ruled that Amber was liable of defaming Johnny and awarded $10 million to the actor in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate later reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the state's statutory cap or legal limit, making his total damages less than $10.4 million.