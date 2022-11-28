Billie Eilish Speaks Out on Relationship With “Hottest” Man Alive Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish is ready to talk about her new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford—and it seems like he's everything she wanted.
The "Bad Guy" singer got candid on her relationship with The Neighbourhood singer—who she went Instagram official with last month—during an interview with Vanity Fair Nov. 28.
"It's really cool, and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she told the outlet. "I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f--king f--ker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me."
She continued, "Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his ass. All me. I did that s--t."
And what makes Billie happy in a relationship? She told Vanity Fair, "My love language is physical touch and I just need to be touching skin all the time."
The 20-year-old added, "Touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin related is really a big thing for me."
Second to affection, Billie shared that freedom is very important to her and she wants to be trusted by her partner and not controlled—bringing the convo back to her 31-year-old boyfriend.
"I want to be able to have space and I want love and attention and equal admiration is really important," she explained. "I am really inspired by this person and he's really inspired by me and it's really cool."
Billie and Jesse first sparked romance rumors the month prior, when the two were spotted at Los Angeles vegan restaurant, Crossroads Kitchen. Two days later, a TikTok user shared a clip of the two walking together and briefly holding hands at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.
The couple finally made their red carpet debut at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.
So, for now it seems that those ocean eyes can be replaced with heart eyes.