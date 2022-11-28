Billie Eilish Speaks Out on Relationship With “Hottest” Man Alive Jesse Rutherford

Watch : Billie Eilish Gets COZY in Gucci With BF Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish is ready to talk about her new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford—and it seems like he's everything she wanted.

The "Bad Guy" singer got candid on her relationship with The Neighbourhood singer—who she went Instagram official with last month—during an interview with Vanity Fair Nov. 28.

"It's really cool, and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she told the outlet. "I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f--king f--ker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me."

She continued, "Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his ass. All me. I did that s--t."

And what makes Billie happy in a relationship? She told Vanity Fair, "My love language is physical touch and I just need to be touching skin all the time."