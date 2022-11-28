The Perfect 'Wednesday' Gift Guide: Wednesday's Platform Loafer Dupes, Vintage Typewriter Keyboard & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Addams Family Netflix spin-off series, Wednesday, has already won over the hearts of many— which is just a tad bit ironic to say, considering its morbid and macabre premise. If you're like me and want to submerge yourself in the thrilling world of Nevermore Academy after just one season, this Wednesday-inspired gift guide has everything you and your Wednesday-obsessed friends need to hold still until season two rolls around.
While you won't find the taxidermy kit Wednesday's parents gifted her for her sixteenth birthday in this gift guide, you will find dupes for Wednesday's go-to platform loafers, Enid-inspired press-on nails that would probably make Wednesday's stomach churn, Morticia's perfectly pigmented purple lip shade and your very own snood!
Read on for this frightfully good Wednesday-inspired gift guide— the only warning label required is that some spoilers lie ahead!
Dr. Martens Women's Molly Fashion Boot
Nothing screams Wednesday Addams quite like a pair of black platform boots. For the Wednesday enthusiast and fashionista, this pair of Doc Martens currently on sale on Amazon are a good option. If you'd like a dupe for the Prada loafers that Jenna Ortega is sporting throughout the series, check out this black lace-up pair from ASOS currently on sale for $40.
Matte Lipstick in Diva
Morticia is seen consistently wearing a pigmented, dark lipstick, and this matte lipstick from MAC is pretty dead-on. The reddish-burgundy shade will have you feeling like the Addams matriarch herself. Or, if you prefer Principal Weems' iconic red lip, check out this bright red shade instead.
Orion Retreat Crossbody Mini
Wednesday's accessory of choice is either a black satchel backpack or messenger bag. For an essentials-only option that you can wear everyday while still channeling a Wednesday vibe, this mini black crossbody is a cute option. It's currently on sale on Herschel's website!
52 Piece Professional Drawing Set with 2 x 50 Page Drawing Pad
There was nothing quite as impressive or eerie as Xavier's art shed. If you know someone with the same artistic knack, and hopefully less Hyde nightmares, as Xavier, gift them this professional drawing set.
ASOS DESIGN Pailette Halter Neck Minidress
Bianca Barclay's Rave'N dance dress was seriously show-stopping, and you can snag the exact match from ASOS. For a shorter version of the dress, check out this one by ASOS, too!
American Apparel Unisex Stripe Knee-High Sock
For the exact knee-high socks that Wednesday is sporting with her platform Naked Wolfe sneakers, snag these American Apparel knee-high socks from Amazon for $12.
Black Pinstripe Tailored Longline Vest
Add style icon to Gomez Addams' resume, because his unfailing pinstripe suit set is a total look. Snag this black pinstripe tailored longline vest from Pretty Little Thing and pair it with the matching pants and suit jacket for a Gomez-inspired look.
Vintage Typewriter Keyboard- Bluetooth Keyboard
We might be past the age of the typewriter, but if you want a bit of Wednesday-inspired nostalgia at your office desk, snag this typewriter keyboard that is compatible with Mac, Windows, Android and more. Whether you're using a cell phone, tablet or desktop, this keyboard is a vintage fit!
NEOSAN Womens Thick Ribbed Knit Winter Infinity Circle Loop Scarf
We don't all have a nifty Enid in our lives, but you can get your own snood from Amazon! This black loop scarf is a close look to the one Enid gifted Wednesday, and it's practical, versatile and warm enough to wear everyday this winter.
Glamnetic Press On Nails - Sprinkles | Rainbow French Tip Nails
Enid Sinclair's claw game is unmatched. Quite the antithesis to Wednesday, her playful and colorful looks are always a treat, especially her multicolored long nails. These Glamnetic press-on nails are the right amount of playful and wearable.
Delfina Mini Dress
Layers and mixing materials are components that make Wednesday's look so special, and this Delfina Mini Dress from Free People has a quintessential Wednesday-inspired lace collar, a black silhouette and understated print. It's super wearable, versatile and easy to layer!
The End?
If you want more pop culture-inspired gift ideas, check out these can't-miss gifts for Funko fanatics.