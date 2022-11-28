Why Ben Affleck Engraved "Not Going Anywhere" on Jennifer Lopez's Engagement Ring

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's First Thanksgiving as a Married Couple

Ain't it funny how the universe works? That's what Jennifer Lopez is asking herself after finding her way back to Ben Affleck.

Twenty years after the release of This Is Me... Then, an album inspired by her early aughts romance with the Oscar winner, J.Lo reflected on how the couple's reconciliation and subsequent marriage influenced her upcoming record, This Is Me... Now. Calling it a "perfect" full circle moment, the pop star told Apple Music One's Zane Lowe that her love for Affleck is now "much more clearer" than before.

"Now, we know and there's no questions," she explained on Nov. 28. "It's me and you, all the way, 'til the end."

In fact, Lopez and Affleck—who reconnected in 2021, nearly two decades after their 2004 split—were so sure of their relationship this time around that the Argo star had the words "Not. Going. Anywhere." engraved on the singer's engagement ring when he proposed earlier this year.

"That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again," she explained of the phrase. "Like, 'Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere.'"