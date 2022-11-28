Leva Bonaparte Weighs in on Southern Hospitality and Vanderpump Rules Comparisons

Watch : Southern Charm Stars Play 'Would You Rather?' Game at BravoCon

Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte may be the queen of Charleston nightlife, but Bravo fans shouldn't be too quick to compare her new spinoff Southern Hospitality to fellow Bravolebrity Lisa Vanderpump's bar-centric series Vanderpump Rules.

"I definitely think our business is far more Below Deck than it is Vanderpump in terms of the adrenaline," Leva exclusively told E! News. "I've never been to any of the restaurants that that Vanderpump is running, but this nightclub business—not lounge—but nightclub business is a very different beast."

Southern Hospitality follows the employees of Leva's Charleston hotspot Republic Garden & Lounge, who work hard and play even harder. Leva says the business' high-octane atmosphere only adds to the show's drama.

"You've people who are triggered in every sort of way, you have 150 people that want to get in, you have people that are pissed off, you have people throwing money at you," she explained, "you have egos, you have people trying to impress people. It is chaotic."