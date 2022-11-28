"Thankful" Millie Bobby Brown Enjoys Vacation With Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown DISSES Finn Wolfhard's Kissing Skills

Millie Bobby Brown is counting her blessings.

The Stranger Things star recently gave a glimpse into her beachy vacation with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in an Instagram video reflecting on all she's grateful for.

In the Nov. 24 post, set to Spandau Ballet's song "True," Millie posted a series of snaps from the couple's trip, including selfies, their stunning beach views, and a video of Jake dancing beside the pool.

She captioned the post, "thankful for many ppl, things, and animals."

Millie and Jake's tropical getaway comes less than a month after she revealed how her romance with Jake—who is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi—came to be. Spoiler alert: it all went down in the DMs.

"We met on Instagram," she told WIRED in a Nov. 9 interview. "And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"