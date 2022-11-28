"Thankful" Millie Bobby Brown Enjoys Vacation With Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is counting her blessings.
The Stranger Things star recently gave a glimpse into her beachy vacation with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in an Instagram video reflecting on all she's grateful for.
In the Nov. 24 post, set to Spandau Ballet's song "True," Millie posted a series of snaps from the couple's trip, including selfies, their stunning beach views, and a video of Jake dancing beside the pool.
She captioned the post, "thankful for many ppl, things, and animals."
Millie and Jake's tropical getaway comes less than a month after she revealed how her romance with Jake—who is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi—came to be. Spoiler alert: it all went down in the DMs.
"We met on Instagram," she told WIRED in a Nov. 9 interview. "And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"
With their relationship moving from social media to IRL, Millie and Jake first sparked romance rumors last year in June when they were photographed holding hands in New York City together.
Nearly a year after, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTAs in March.
Since then, the actress has made her boyfriend her plus one at a few high-profile events, including the premiere of Millie's new film Enola Holmes 2 in New York in October.
At the event, the couple were seen looking as in love as ever as they held hands while posing for photos on the red carpet.
Millie later shared photos from her big night on Instagram, including a dedicated post to Jake showing her appreciation, with her captioning an Oct. 28 post, "the man!"