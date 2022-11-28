Katherine Heigl Breaks Down in Tears Recalling Early Days With Daughter Naleigh

Watch : Katherine Heigl Reflects on Past Controversial Remarks

Katherine Heigl is trading Firefly Lane for a trip down memory lane.

The Grey's Anatomy alum recently looked back on the start of her motherhood journey after adopting daughter Naleigh with husband Josh Kelley back in 2009. And as she explained it, becoming a mom while busy at work created an unexpected fear.

"Naleigh came to us at nine months and three days later, I got on a plane and went to work in Atlanta," Katherine recalled during a Nov. 28 appearance on The View. "I never saw that baby. I was at work with three triplets who were playing my god daughter and I spent more time with them then I did with my new daughter and she bonded with my husband. So, I was always afraid that I had missed that opportunity to really bond with her and that she didn't love me."

Looking back on her early days as a parent, Katherine explained her initial outlook—something that arguably differed from her reality.