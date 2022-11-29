The Real Housewives of Miami's Season 5 Taglines Revealed

Watch : Andy Cohen Teases MASSIVE 2023 Bravo Lineup

These one-liners are as hot as Florida's weather.

The Real Housewives of Miami is back on Peacock for a brand-new season Dec. 8. And before fans catch up with returning stars Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, Lisa Hochstein and Nicole Martin, E! News can exclusively reveal the ladies' official season five taglines.

Much like her storyline this season, Lisa's tagline references her difficult divorce from ex Lenny Hochstein. The couple—who share kids Logan, 7, and Elle, 3—announced their separation after 12 years of marriage in May. Since the split, Lenny has moved on with his new girlfriend Katharina Mazepa.

"You can try to take my castle," Lisa says in the show's opening credits, "but you will never steal my crown."

Julia's tagline also teases her season five journey, as she says, "When the chicks fly the coop, it's time for this mama bird to spread her wings." But in spreading her wings, Julia might stir up some drama with her wife, tennis legend Martina Navratilova.